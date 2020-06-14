15 Apartments for rent in Rocky Point, NY with garage
Rocky Point is the jewel of Long Island's North Fork, meaning it can mounted and fit on your finger.
So here's the first thing you'll learn about Rocky Point: There are no rocks, and it doesn't come to a point. There is, however, a beach up at the north end of town. This is most likely where all the rocks can be found. By the way, you see that body of water up there? That's the Long Island Sound. No, we're not talking about Billy Joel. We're talking about a beautiful body of water that actually serves a very practical purpose. It tends to temper the weather coming down from New England across it, making Long Island a pretty fair place to live weather-wise. And of course, living on Long Island means you'll hear that wonderful Lawn Guyland accent wherever you go. Never heard of it? Of course you have. Think Jerry Seinfeld, Theresa Caputo, and yes, Long Island's own Billy Joel. "L.I." on the whole is a colorful place with so much packed into such a comparatively small space, and Rocky Point is no different. See more
Rocky Point apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.