15 Apartments for rent in Rocky Point, NY with garage

Rocky Point apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

Rocky Point
1 Unit Available
101 Hallock Landing Road
101 Hallock Landing Road, Rocky Point, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2500 sqft
Beautiful Spacious Home, EIK with over sized center island, Granite counter tops, stainless steel appls, Large family room, over sized great room, 3 full bathrooms, all hardwood floors, walk in closets, Laundry on second floor, Cac , Igs Full walk
Results within 5 miles of Rocky Point
Coram
6 Units Available
Enclave at Charles Pond
1 Charles Pond Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1239 sqft
Coram apartments available in the heart of Suffolk County. This pet-friendly community is situated on 41 private acres with resort-style amenities, including an on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature patios, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Yaphank
7 Units Available
The Reserve at the Boulevard
1 Reserve Drive, Yaphank, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,330
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1243 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with lush organic aesthetic. In-unit laundry and patio or balcony vistas. Maintenance on call 24/7. Parking, gym and pool available on site. Pets welcome.
Coram
33 Units Available
The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,170
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1340 sqft
Rocky Point State Pine Preserve and three shopping malls surround one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units. Private balconies and access to tennis court and golf course.

Mount Sinai
1 Unit Available
278 Pipe Stave Hollo Road
278 Pipe Stave Hollow Road, Mount Sinai, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Absolutely Gorgeous 3/4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Exp Cape! Eik W/Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appls, & Ceramic Tile, Beautifully Updated Baths, Pergo Max Floors Throughout, Custom Paint, Custom Moldings, & Custom Light Fixtures, 1 Car Garage, Fully

Coram
1 Unit Available
195 Kettles Lane
195 Kettles Lane, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1798 sqft
Desirable Brighton Unit. Spacious Townhouse With Cathedral Ceilings,2 Bdr 2.5 Baths, Hardwood Flooring. 2nd Floor Loft, Full Bsmt With 8 Ft. Ceilings, 1 Car Att, Garage, Central Air, Simens Washer & Dryer. Clubhouse, Tennis, Basketball, 2 Salt Pools.
Results within 10 miles of Rocky Point
North Bellport
3 Units Available
Rosemont Brookhaven
1220 Orchid Cir, Bellport, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1270 sqft
Community has a tennis court, gym, car wash area, and games room. Units are recently renovated with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Quiet setting near Sills Road shopping. Access to Sunrise Hwy and I-495.
Port Jefferson
2 Units Available
The Shipyard at Port Jefferson Harbor Apartments
201 W Broadway, Port Jefferson, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,798
1314 sqft
Modern homes in a maritime-inspired community. Homes feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy use of the on-site activity room, fitness center, and roof deck. Near Harborfront Park and Port Jefferson Marina.

Terryville
1 Unit Available
119 Superior St
119 Superior Street, Terryville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
BEAUTIFUL ALL REMODELED HOME, 3 BEDROOMS, MASTER SUITE HAS ITS PRIVATE FULL BATH, 2 FULL BATHS, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, BIG KITCHEN W/ ISLAND, CENTRAL AIR, PARTIAL BASEMENT FOR STORAGE, 1 CAR GARAGE, HUGE HUGE YARD FOR ENTERTAINING.

Selden
1 Unit Available
39 Abinet Court
39 Abinet Court, Selden, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, 2 Bedrooms, Full Bath, Eik Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout, Spacious Rooms, Ample Storage.

Coram
1 Unit Available
35 Adamson Street
35 Adams Street, Coram, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2600 sqft
August 1st Occupancy!!Great Neighborhood!2600Sf Post Modern Colonial W/4 Large Bedrooms (Master W/Master Bath And Jacuzzi Tub) 2.

Terryville
1 Unit Available
305 Sara Circle
305 Sara Circle, Terryville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Condo in Diamond Condition, freshly painted. Light and bright unit with updated SS appliances. Large Master Bedroom Suite with plenty of closets. Second bedroom; Office/Loft area with possibilities of third bedroom. Main Full Bath. Laundry Area.

Farmingville
1 Unit Available
30 Campus Dr
30 Campus Drive, Farmingville, NY
6 Bedrooms
$3,900
IMMEDIATELY MOVE IN - Beautiful 6 bedrooms 3 BATH home. All new, lots of space, hardwood floors through Entire house, living room with sliding doors to the backyard. 2 CAR GARAGE

Port Jefferson Station
1 Unit Available
23 Doris Avenue
23 Doris Avenue, Port Jefferson Station, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Vintage inline ranch.. Whole house rental!!~~ 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, Kitchen, Office, LR, DR Part Basement w/ W/D..Backyard OFF STREET Parking..Owner uses Garage/STG ~~~NEW CARPET will be installed LR/DR- NTN National tenant Network ..

Selden
1 Unit Available
57 S Evergreen Drive
57 South Evergreen Drive, Selden, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Diamond condition * Possible 3rd Bdrm/Office * Newly renovated * Granite kitchen * New flooring * Huge rooms * Credit (FICO) Score Must Be over 700..No Exceptions * Absolutely No Pets Or Smoking * Detached Garage Available
City Guide for Rocky Point, NY

Rocky Point is the jewel of Long Island's North Fork, meaning it can mounted and fit on your finger.

So here's the first thing you'll learn about Rocky Point: There are no rocks, and it doesn't come to a point. There is, however, a beach up at the north end of town. This is most likely where all the rocks can be found. By the way, you see that body of water up there? That's the Long Island Sound. No, we're not talking about Billy Joel. We're talking about a beautiful body of water that actually serves a very practical purpose. It tends to temper the weather coming down from New England across it, making Long Island a pretty fair place to live weather-wise. And of course, living on Long Island means you'll hear that wonderful Lawn Guyland accent wherever you go. Never heard of it? Of course you have. Think Jerry Seinfeld, Theresa Caputo, and yes, Long Island's own Billy Joel. "L.I." on the whole is a colorful place with so much packed into such a comparatively small space, and Rocky Point is no different. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Rocky Point, NY

Rocky Point apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

