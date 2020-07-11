/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:50 AM
28 Apartments for rent in Rocky Point, NY with washer-dryer
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Ridge
268 Berwick Court
268 Berwick Court, Ridge, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
836 sqft
Sunny 2 Bedroom Condo in Leisure Village 55+ Gated Community. New Window and Doors. Updated Bathroom. Washer / Dryer included. Community features: Clubhouse w/ Inground Pool, Golf, Library and more
1 of 12
Last updated July 9 at 10:13pm
Contact for Availability
Ridge
195 A Newcastle Court
195 Newcastle Ct, Ridge, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
55 and over community: one bedroom, one bath single story unit with LR, KItchen and Laundry Room. This end unit has a screen porch.
Results within 5 miles of Rocky Point
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
11 Units Available
Coram
Enclave at Charles Pond
1 Charles Pond Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,845
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1239 sqft
Coram apartments available in the heart of Suffolk County. This pet-friendly community is situated on 41 private acres with resort-style amenities, including an on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature patios, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
$
24 Units Available
Coram
The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,248
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1340 sqft
Rocky Point State Pine Preserve and three shopping malls surround one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units. Private balconies and access to tennis court and golf course.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
2 Units Available
Yaphank
The Reserve at the Boulevard
1 Reserve Drive, Yaphank, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,130
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1243 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with lush organic aesthetic. In-unit laundry and patio or balcony vistas. Maintenance on call 24/7. Parking, gym and pool available on site. Pets welcome.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Miller Place
49 Hamlet Drive
49 Hamlet Drive, Mount Sinai, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
6200 sqft
Luxury House for rent! 9 ft ceilings, large open floor plan. Gated community, Great views of pond. Tenants must be approved by the Assosciation.
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Middle Island
74 Fairview Circle
74 Fairview Circle, Middle Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Fantastic corner lower unit, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, living room dining room combo, Eff. kitchen, outside patio, public parking, close to shopping, fresh paint, community amenities include pool and clubhouse. View of pond with water fountain.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Miller Place
124 Sylvan Avenue
124 Sylvan Ave, Miller Place, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,525
Beautiful Upper Unit located in Sylvan Apartments. Open Floor Plan, Updated Kitchen & Bath, Hardwood Floors, Private Entrance, Washer & Dryer on Premises. Close to Shopping, Restaurants and Beach.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Coram
195 Kettles Lane
195 Kettles Lane, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1798 sqft
Desirable Brighton Unit. Spacious Townhouse With Cathedral Ceilings,2 Bdr 2.5 Baths, Hardwood Flooring. 2nd Floor Loft, Full Bsmt With 8 Ft. Ceilings, 1 Car Att, Garage, Central Air, Simens Washer & Dryer. Clubhouse, Tennis, Basketball, 2 Salt Pools.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Sinai
278 Pipe Stave Hollo Road
278 Pipe Stave Hollow Road, Mount Sinai, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Absolutely Gorgeous 3/4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Exp Cape! Eik W/Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appls, & Ceramic Tile, Beautifully Updated Baths, Pergo Max Floors Throughout, Custom Paint, Custom Moldings, & Custom Light Fixtures, 1 Car Garage, Fully
Results within 10 miles of Rocky Point
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
3 Units Available
Port Jefferson
The Shipyard at Port Jefferson Harbor Apartments
201 W Broadway, Port Jefferson, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,699
1314 sqft
Modern homes in a maritime-inspired community. Homes feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy use of the on-site activity room, fitness center, and roof deck. Near Harborfront Park and Port Jefferson Marina.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
North Bellport
Rosemont Brookhaven
1220 Orchid Cir, Bellport, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community has a tennis court, gym, car wash area, and games room. Units are recently renovated with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Quiet setting near Sills Road shopping. Access to Sunrise Hwy and I-495.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mastic
62 Eleanor Avenue
62 Eleanor Avenue, Suffolk County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
Completely updated 3 bed / 1 bath - Welcome to 62 Eleanor Ave. See video tour at www.rpmlandmark.com. This home has been updated top to bottom.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Mastic
147 Hawthorne St
147 Hawthorne Street, Mastic, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
4 Bedrooms
Ask
EXCELLENT MID BLOCK LOCATION AND CONDITION; FULLY RENOVATED AND MODERNIZED HOME, WITH LARGE 3 BEDROOMS, 1.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Manorville
402 Village Circle
402 Village Circle North, Manorville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Newly Renovated. All New Appliances. New Flooring. New Bathrooms. Sun Filled Screened in porch. Club House. Gated Community. Vineyards Close by. Easy Access to North and South Fork . 55 and older Community.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Port Jefferson Station
30 Clematis Street
30 Clematis Street, Port Jefferson Station, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Fully Renovated Beautiful Home makes this move in easy! Beautiful white cabinetry in kitchen with stainless appliances feels light and bright. Hardwood floors add to the ambiance of the home. Both bathrooms are fully renovated and Gorgeousl.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
East Patchogue
24 Mercury Ave
24 Mercury Avenue, East Patchogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A CLEAN UPDATED ALL NEW APPLIANCE FRESHLY PAINTED HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Farmingville
30 Campus Dr
30 Campus Drive, Farmingville, NY
6 Bedrooms
$3,900
IMMEDIATELY MOVE IN - Beautiful 6 bedrooms 3 BATH home. All new, lots of space, hardwood floors through Entire house, living room with sliding doors to the backyard. 2 CAR GARAGE
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
East Patchogue
272 Lake Drive
272 Lake Drive, East Patchogue, NY
Studio
$1,400
1 Bedroom
Ask
Nice an clean, re-done two years ago. Has permit. off street parking, includes all utilities. There may be extra charge if A/C increases Elec. too much. This is a studio apt. Includes stove ref. washer, dryer, ceiling fans.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Medford
106 Granny Rd
106 Granny Road, Medford, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Recently renovated Kitchen and Bathroom. All utilities included. Exclusive use of 1 car attached, heated garage provides Washer and Dryer plus additional room for storage, exercise, etc.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Selden
904 Constance Lane
904 Constance Lane, Selden, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
900 sqft
Spacious 1 Bedroom Condo - See Video Tour at www.rpmlandmark.com.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Coram
972 Skyline Drive
972 Skyline Drive, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1100 sqft
chic 2-bedroom/ 1 bath corner unit condo (upper floor) located in Patchogue/ Medford/ Coram/Selden area.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Selden
9 Alden Way
9 Alden Way, Selden, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
This house is a beautiful well kept furnished 5 bedroom home with 2 full bathrooms and 1/2 bathroom. House features a full kitchen, 2 refrigerators, air conditioning, washer/dryer, living room, with nicely landscaped yard and large patio.
1 of 3
Last updated April 13 at 12:09pm
1 Unit Available
Yaphank
51 Crescent Street 51
51 Crescent St, Yaphank, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Lovely 3 bdrm house, Liv Rm, Eik, Full Bath, 3 Bdrms, Full Basement, Brand New Carpet in all bdrms and Liv Rm, Washer & Dryer included, Tenant responsible for lawn care and snow removal, No pets allowed
