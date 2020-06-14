Apartment List
/
NY
/
port jefferson
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:21 PM

19 Apartments for rent in Port Jefferson, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Port Jefferson renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Port Jefferson
2 Units Available
The Shipyard at Port Jefferson Harbor Apartments
201 W Broadway, Port Jefferson, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,798
1314 sqft
Modern homes in a maritime-inspired community. Homes feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy use of the on-site activity room, fitness center, and roof deck. Near Harborfront Park and Port Jefferson Marina.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Port Jefferson
1 Unit Available
129 South St
129 South Street, Port Jefferson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Here Is Your Opportunity To Live in The Heart Of The Village! 3 BR/ 2 Bath Entire First Floor. CAC; Updated Kitchen; Wood Floors. Move in June 1
Results within 5 miles of Port Jefferson
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Coram
33 Units Available
The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,170
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1340 sqft
Rocky Point State Pine Preserve and three shopping malls surround one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units. Private balconies and access to tennis court and golf course.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Stony Brook
1 Unit Available
7 Harborview Road
7 Harborview Rd, Stony Brook, NY
Studio
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Adorable Studio With Fireplace, Bookcases, Kitchenette, Bath, Parking For One Car, Hardwood Floors. One Month Rent, One Month Broker's Fee And 1 Months Security. Close To beach. All Included But Cable And Electric. Great location!

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Stony Brook
1 Unit Available
15 Wells Ln
15 Wells Lane, Stony Brook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Quanit cottage with hardwood floors and fireplaceon tree lined street. Views of the water. Close to Stony Brook Village and restaurants

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Selden
1 Unit Available
39 Abinet Court
39 Abinet Court, Selden, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, 2 Bedrooms, Full Bath, Eik Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout, Spacious Rooms, Ample Storage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Setauket-East Setauket
1 Unit Available
16 Johns Rd
16 Johns Road, Setauket-East Setauket, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Ranch on Strong's Neck w/breathtaking views of Setauket Harbor. 3 fireplaces, hardwood flrs, Chef's kitchen w/professional appliances. French doors lead to expansive deck. Furnished. Short term month to month rental. Available Sept. 1, 2020

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Miller Place
1 Unit Available
124 Sylvan Avenue
124 Sylvan Ave, Miller Place, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,525
Beautiful Upper Unit located in Sylvan Apartments. Open Floor Plan, Updated Kitchen & Bath, Hardwood Floors, Private Entrance, Washer & Dryer on Premises. Close to Shopping,Restaurants & Beach.
Results within 10 miles of Port Jefferson
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
Nesconset
34 Units Available
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,470
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,845
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,160
1327 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Centereach
175 Units Available
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,413
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1234 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Centereach
1 Unit Available
9 Washington Avenue
9 South Washington Avenue, Centereach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1000 sqft
Charming 3 bed 2 bath home with finished basement and wood floors. Walk to Park, Playground, Community pool. Walk to School.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
St. James
1 Unit Available
496 Route 25A
496 Route 25a, St. James, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
Lovely Maintained Victorian Colonial, Large EIK, 5 bedrooms, wall to wall & Hardwood floors, Stackable W/D, Absolutely No Pets and no Smoking, landlord maintains grounds & Grass cutting, tenant responsible for all utilities & Snow removal, Detached

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
St. James
1 Unit Available
251 Jackson Avenue
251 Jackson Avenue North, St. James, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Single Family Home Rental in Smithtown School District! Completely Renovated Ranch Conveniently Located Close To All! HUGE Detached 2 Car Garage! Open Floor-Plan With Cathedral Ceilings in Living Room & Kitchen; Perfect For Entertaining! Custom

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Coram
1 Unit Available
190 Kettles Ln
190 Kettles Lane, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1850 sqft
Beautiful Unit-Fresh Paint/New Carpet/New Stove Dw/Hardwood Floors/Master W/Full Bath Wic. FLR & FDR. 1st & 2nd Floor Den/Office Space. 24 Hr Security/Clubhouse/Fitness Center/Playground/Tennis/Ig Pool

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Rocky Point
1 Unit Available
101 Hallock Landing Road
101 Hallock Landing Road, Rocky Point, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2500 sqft
Beautiful Spacious Home, EIK with over sized center island, Granite counter tops, stainless steel appls, Large family room, over sized great room, 3 full bathrooms, all hardwood floors, walk in closets, Laundry on second floor, Cac , Igs Full walk

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Coram
1 Unit Available
195 Kettles Lane
195 Kettles Lane, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1798 sqft
Desirable Brighton Unit. Spacious Townhouse With Cathedral Ceilings,2 Bdr 2.5 Baths, Hardwood Flooring. 2nd Floor Loft, Full Bsmt With 8 Ft. Ceilings, 1 Car Att, Garage, Central Air, Simens Washer & Dryer. Clubhouse, Tennis, Basketball, 2 Salt Pools.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Lake Ronkonkoma
1 Unit Available
96 Bay Avenue
96 Bay Avenue, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Absolutely No Pets Allowed. Landlord Requires 700 Credit Scores. Totally Renovated Ranch. Beautiful Hardwood Floors All New Appliances, New EIK, New Bathroom, New CAC, New Windows, All Large Rooms.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Farmingville
1 Unit Available
30 Campus Dr
30 Campus Drive, Farmingville, NY
6 Bedrooms
$3,900
IMMEDIATELY MOVE IN - Beautiful 6 bedrooms 3 BATH home. All new, lots of space, hardwood floors through Entire house, living room with sliding doors to the backyard. 2 CAR GARAGE

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Centereach
1 Unit Available
43 Lake Grove Blvd
43 Lake Grove Boulevard, Centereach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
1 Bedroom Cottage. Eat In Kitchen. Full Bath. Large Living Room. Wood Floors. Nicely Maintained. Large Property.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Port Jefferson, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Port Jefferson renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Port Jefferson 3 BedroomsPort Jefferson 3 BedroomsPort Jefferson Apartments with BalconyPort Jefferson Apartments with Garage
Port Jefferson Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPort Jefferson Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPort Jefferson Apartments with Parking
Port Jefferson Apartments with ParkingPort Jefferson Apartments with Washer-DryerPort Jefferson Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTDanbury, CTWest Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYEast Haven, CTNorth Haven, CTTrumbull, CT
Central Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYNaugatuck, CTEast Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CTMiller Place, NYOld Greenwich, CTSmithtown, NYBranford Center, CTWest Islip, NYIslandia, NY
Farmingdale, NYRiverside, CTShirley, NYWesthampton, NYEast Meadow, NYSyosset, NYSetauket-East Setauket, NYRemsenburg-Speonk, NYLevittown, NYJericho, NYMastic Beach, NYHuntington, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community CollegeYale University
Southern Connecticut State University