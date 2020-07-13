30 Apartments for rent in Rocky Point, NY with parking
1 of 18
1 of 34
1 of 19
1 of 2
1 of 6
1 of 10
1 of 12
1 of 7
1 of 1
1 of 13
1 of 31
1 of 8
1 of 9
1 of 15
1 of 8
1 of 21
1 of 8
1 of 9
1 of 17
1 of 10
1 of 4
1 of 10
1 of 9
1 of 15
Rocky Point is the jewel of Long Island's North Fork, meaning it can mounted and fit on your finger.
So here's the first thing you'll learn about Rocky Point: There are no rocks, and it doesn't come to a point. There is, however, a beach up at the north end of town. This is most likely where all the rocks can be found. By the way, you see that body of water up there? That's the Long Island Sound. No, we're not talking about Billy Joel. We're talking about a beautiful body of water that actually serves a very practical purpose. It tends to temper the weather coming down from New England across it, making Long Island a pretty fair place to live weather-wise. And of course, living on Long Island means you'll hear that wonderful Lawn Guyland accent wherever you go. Never heard of it? Of course you have. Think Jerry Seinfeld, Theresa Caputo, and yes, Long Island's own Billy Joel. "L.I." on the whole is a colorful place with so much packed into such a comparatively small space, and Rocky Point is no different. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rocky Point apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.