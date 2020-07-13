Apartment List
30 Apartments for rent in Rocky Point, NY with parking

30 Apartments for rent in Rocky Point, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rocky Point apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ...
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Coram
Enclave at Charles Pond
1 Charles Pond Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,845
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1239 sqft
Coram apartments available in the heart of Suffolk County. This pet-friendly community is situated on 41 private acres with resort-style amenities, including an on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature patios, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
$
24 Units Available
Coram
The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,248
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1340 sqft
Rocky Point State Pine Preserve and three shopping malls surround one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units. Private balconies and access to tennis court and golf course.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
2 Units Available
Yaphank
The Reserve at the Boulevard
1 Reserve Drive, Yaphank, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,130
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1243 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with lush organic aesthetic. In-unit laundry and patio or balcony vistas. Maintenance on call 24/7. Parking, gym and pool available on site. Pets welcome.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Middle Island
74 Fairview Circle
74 Fairview Circle, Middle Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Fantastic corner lower unit, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, living room dining room combo, Eff. kitchen, outside patio, public parking, close to shopping, fresh paint, community amenities include pool and clubhouse. View of pond with water fountain.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Coram
242 Mount Sinai Coram Rd
242 Mount Sinai Coram Road, Coram, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Mint, Large, Upper Level With ample Closet Space, Large Deck to Yard, 2 Full Bath and Beautiful Floors

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Coram
195 Kettles Lane
195 Kettles Lane, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1798 sqft
Desirable Brighton Unit. Spacious Townhouse With Cathedral Ceilings,2 Bdr 2.5 Baths, Hardwood Flooring. 2nd Floor Loft, Full Bsmt With 8 Ft. Ceilings, 1 Car Att, Garage, Central Air, Simens Washer & Dryer. Clubhouse, Tennis, Basketball, 2 Salt Pools.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Mount Sinai
8 Nantucket Way
8 Nantucket Way, Mount Sinai, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Light & Bright 1 Br Apartment W/Full Size Appliances, Large Closets, And Use Of Patio! Use Of 1 Cable Box & Internet. Small Pets Will Be Considered At Landlord's Discretion. Renters Insurance Required. Located Near Main Roads, Shopping, & Beach!

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Mount Sinai
278 Pipe Stave Hollo Road
278 Pipe Stave Hollow Road, Mount Sinai, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Absolutely Gorgeous 3/4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Exp Cape! Eik W/Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appls, & Ceramic Tile, Beautifully Updated Baths, Pergo Max Floors Throughout, Custom Paint, Custom Moldings, & Custom Light Fixtures, 1 Car Garage, Fully

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Ridge
10 Sally Ln
10 Sally Lane, Ridge, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Permit Allows 3 People. Clean and Neat Two Bedroom Apartment. One Bedroom is very small. Close to Bus Stop. Private apartment inside a house with 3 separate apartments. Shared Driveway. Separate Utilities.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Medford
34 Bloomington St
34 Bloomington Street, Medford, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Lg home in lovely Country Point development,4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, FLR & DR, Eik, Family Rm, 2 car garage, front porch and over sized driveway. 1 month security, first month, brokers fee to be paid by tenant.....
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
3 Units Available
Port Jefferson
The Shipyard at Port Jefferson Harbor Apartments
201 W Broadway, Port Jefferson, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,699
1314 sqft
Modern homes in a maritime-inspired community. Homes feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy use of the on-site activity room, fitness center, and roof deck. Near Harborfront Park and Port Jefferson Marina.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
8 Units Available
North Bellport
Rosemont Brookhaven
1220 Orchid Cir, Bellport, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community has a tennis court, gym, car wash area, and games room. Units are recently renovated with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Quiet setting near Sills Road shopping. Access to Sunrise Hwy and I-495.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Mastic
147 Hawthorne St
147 Hawthorne Street, Mastic, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
4 Bedrooms
Ask
EXCELLENT MID BLOCK LOCATION AND CONDITION; FULLY RENOVATED AND MODERNIZED HOME, WITH LARGE 3 BEDROOMS, 1.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Port Jefferson Station
30 Clematis Street
30 Clematis Street, Port Jefferson Station, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Fully Renovated Beautiful Home makes this move in easy! Beautiful white cabinetry in kitchen with stainless appliances feels light and bright. Hardwood floors add to the ambiance of the home. Both bathrooms are fully renovated and Gorgeousl.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Mastic
194 Riverside Ave
194 Riverside Avenue, Mastic Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Large expanded ranch with an updated kitchen, den, master bedroom with mbath, attached garage Beautifully finished with a large back yard

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Wading River
8 Maple Road
8 Maple Road, Wading River, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
Pride of Ownership shows throughout this well maintained Home located in N. Wading River.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Mastic
12 Hart Place
12 Hart Place, Mastic, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1125 sqft
owner requests copy of full credit report, references, and proof of resources to pay rent.. home is freshly painted, new carpet, new flooring, new bath

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mastic
62 Eleanor Avenue
62 Eleanor Avenue, Suffolk County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
Completely updated 3 bed / 1 bath - Welcome to 62 Eleanor Ave. See video tour at www.rpmlandmark.com. This home has been updated top to bottom.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
East Patchogue
24 Mercury Ave
24 Mercury Avenue, East Patchogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A CLEAN UPDATED ALL NEW APPLIANCE FRESHLY PAINTED HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Farmingville
30 Campus Dr
30 Campus Drive, Farmingville, NY
6 Bedrooms
$3,900
IMMEDIATELY MOVE IN - Beautiful 6 bedrooms 3 BATH home. All new, lots of space, hardwood floors through Entire house, living room with sliding doors to the backyard. 2 CAR GARAGE

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
East Patchogue
272 Lake Drive
272 Lake Drive, East Patchogue, NY
Studio
$1,400
1 Bedroom
Ask
Nice an clean, re-done two years ago. Has permit. off street parking, includes all utilities. There may be extra charge if A/C increases Elec. too much. This is a studio apt. Includes stove ref. washer, dryer, ceiling fans.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Selden
39 Abinet Court
39 Abinet Court, Selden, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, 2 Bedrooms, Full Bath, Eik Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout, Spacious Rooms, Ample Storage.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Port Jefferson Station
23 Doris Avenue
23 Doris Avenue, Port Jefferson Station, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Vintage inline ranch.. Whole house rental!!~~ 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, Kitchen, Office, LR, DR Part Basement w/ W/D..Backyard OFF STREET Parking..Owner uses Garage/STG ~~~NEW CARPET will be installed LR/DR- NTN National tenant Network ..

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Medford
106 Granny Rd
106 Granny Road, Medford, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Recently renovated Kitchen and Bathroom. All utilities included. Exclusive use of 1 car attached, heated garage provides Washer and Dryer plus additional room for storage, exercise, etc.
City Guide for Rocky Point, NY

Rocky Point is the jewel of Long Island's North Fork, meaning it can mounted and fit on your finger.

So here's the first thing you'll learn about Rocky Point: There are no rocks, and it doesn't come to a point. There is, however, a beach up at the north end of town. This is most likely where all the rocks can be found. By the way, you see that body of water up there? That's the Long Island Sound. No, we're not talking about Billy Joel. We're talking about a beautiful body of water that actually serves a very practical purpose. It tends to temper the weather coming down from New England across it, making Long Island a pretty fair place to live weather-wise. And of course, living on Long Island means you'll hear that wonderful Lawn Guyland accent wherever you go. Never heard of it? Of course you have. Think Jerry Seinfeld, Theresa Caputo, and yes, Long Island's own Billy Joel. "L.I." on the whole is a colorful place with so much packed into such a comparatively small space, and Rocky Point is no different. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Rocky Point, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rocky Point apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

