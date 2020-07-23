14 Apartments for rent in Yaphank, NY with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Yaphank renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, partic...
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
125 Units Available
Yaphank
The Brio
410 W Princeton Ave, Yaphank, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1436 sqft
Nestled in Yaphank at the heart of Long Island, The Brio brings new style and spirit to the comfort and convenience of the suburbs. Your lifestyle here comes with more space in carriage homes, mid-rise and townhome apartments.
Results within 1 mile of Yaphank
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
4 Units Available
North Bellport
Rosemont Brookhaven
1220 Orchid Cir, Bellport, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,280
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community has a tennis court, gym, car wash area, and games room. Units are recently renovated with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Quiet setting near Sills Road shopping. Access to Sunrise Hwy and I-495.
Results within 5 miles of Yaphank
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
26 Units Available
Coram
The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,242
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1319 sqft
Rocky Point State Pine Preserve and three shopping malls surround one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units. Private balconies and access to tennis court and golf course.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Coram
72 Cranberry Cir
72 Cranberry Circle, Coram, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1900 sqft
Desirable Brighton Model Located in Gated Community Backing Greenbelt! Hardwood Floors on 1st Floor. 42" Kitchen Cabs. Master Suite w/Upgraded Bath & Walk in Closet. 2 Zone CAC,Full Basement. Garage & Driveway Parking.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
East Patchogue
24 Mercury Ave
24 Mercury Avenue, East Patchogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A CLEAN UPDATED ALL NEW APPLIANCE FRESHLY PAINTED HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
North Bellport
29 Champlain Avenue
29 Champlin Ave, North Bellport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1562 sqft
Ranch-3 bedrooms-2 full baths-eat in kitchen-formal dining room -living room- office-Beautiful hardwood floors throughout-new kitchen floor and the interior has just been completely painted.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Coram
195 Kettles Lane
195 Kettles Lane, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1798 sqft
Desirable Brighton Unit. Spacious Townhouse With Cathedral Ceilings,2 Bdr 2.5 Baths, Hardwood Flooring. 2nd Floor Loft, Full Bsmt With 8 Ft. Ceilings, 1 Car Att, Garage, Central Air, Simens Washer & Dryer. Clubhouse, Tennis, Basketball, 2 Salt Pools.

1 of 10

Last updated March 12 at 11:13 PM
1 Unit Available
East Patchogue
4 Shore Rd
4 Shore Road, East Patchogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
PATCHOGUE SHORES- THIS LOVELY RANCH HAS THREE BEDROOMS 2 FULLS BATHS-LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN AND LARGE LIVING ROOM OVERLOOKING THE GREAT SOUTH BAY-HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT AND COMPLETELY FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED.
Results within 10 miles of Yaphank
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
157 Units Available
Centereach
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,393
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1247 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
4 Units Available
Patchogue
New Village at Patchogue
1 Village Green, East Patchogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,545
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,163
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern layouts featuring community amenities like green roofs, safe parking, swimming pool, sundeck and fully equipped fitness center. Conveniently located near art, music, shopping and restaurant venues.

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Centereach
9 Washington Avenue
9 South Washington Avenue, Centereach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1000 sqft
Charming 3 bed 2 bath home with finished basement and wood floors. Walk to Park, Playground, Community pool. Walk to School.

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Blue Point
167 Middle Rd
167 Middle Road, Blue Point, NY
Studio
$1,650
1 Bedroom
Ask
Extra Large Studio with Hardwood Floors, Quartz Kitchen, Stainless Appliances, on site washer/Dryer. off street Parking.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Port Jefferson Station
30 Clematis Street
30 Clematis Street, Port Jefferson Station, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Fully Renovated Beautiful Home makes this move in easy! Beautiful white cabinetry in kitchen with stainless appliances feels light and bright. Hardwood floors add to the ambiance of the home. Both bathrooms are fully renovated and Gorgeousl.

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Port Jefferson Station
15 Clematis Street
15 Clematis Street, Port Jefferson Station, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Gorgeous Curb Appeal, Updated Hi Ranch, Oversized Bluestone Steps and Herring Bone Double Driveway,Brand New Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances/ Granite Counter Tops and Garden Window, 2 New Baths 1 yr old with Designer Tile and 1 with Jetted
City Guide for Yaphank, NY

Yaphank, New York, is the home of the historic Suffolk County Almshouse Barn, an historic hay and livestock barn built in 1871. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, so throw on your cowboy boots and go check out this town gem!

Yaphank, NY, is a hamlet/census designated place in Suffolk County located on Long Island, about an hour from New York City. It has a population of 5,945 as of the 2010 census, and is close to Interstate 495, making it easy to access many other communities. Like many a U.S. city, Yaphank got its start from settlers and mills. Captain Robert Robertson, an early settler, constructed a mill in 1739, and the community began to form. More mills came along, placed on the Carmans River, which runs right through the heart of town. In fact, the town was first named Millville. As fun as that is to say, there were some 13 other towns with the same name in the state of New York in 1846 when the first post office opened. In an effort to be a little more original and not confuse people, the town adopted the Native American word for "bank of the river," and the town became known as Yaphank. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Yaphank, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Yaphank renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

