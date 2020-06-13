Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

21 Apartments for rent in Rocky Point, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Rocky Point
1 Unit Available
361 Sound View Drive
361 Soundview Dr, Rocky Point, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1200 sqft
Lease (Sept. To May). Beautiful 3 Br, 2 Ba, Waterfront On Li Sound. Steps To Beach. Park-Like Landscaping. Quick Stroll To The Beach. Grill Dinner On The Deck. Watch The Sunset. Fall Asleep To The Sound Of The Waves. Furnished. Sprinkler System.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Rocky Point
1 Unit Available
101 Hallock Landing Road
101 Hallock Landing Road, Rocky Point, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2500 sqft
Beautiful Spacious Home, EIK with over sized center island, Granite counter tops, stainless steel appls, Large family room, over sized great room, 3 full bathrooms, all hardwood floors, walk in closets, Laundry on second floor, Cac , Igs Full walk

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Sound Beach
1 Unit Available
5 Mark Drive
5 Mark Drive, Rocky Point, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
700 sqft
Large 1 bedroom apartment livingroom kitchen. Full bath. Patio, shed and private parking. AC unit, washer and dryer. Apartment is 10 yrs young. Might consider small pet. No smoking indoors. Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Rocky Point.
Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Ridge
1 Unit Available
195 A Newcastle Court
195 Newcastle Ct, Ridge, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
55 and over community: one bedroom, one bath single story unit with LR, KItchen and Laundry Room. This end unit has a screen porch.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
$
Coram
33 Units Available
The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,170
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1340 sqft
Rocky Point State Pine Preserve and three shopping malls surround one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units. Private balconies and access to tennis court and golf course.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Coram
6 Units Available
Enclave at Charles Pond
1 Charles Pond Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1239 sqft
Coram apartments available in the heart of Suffolk County. This pet-friendly community is situated on 41 private acres with resort-style amenities, including an on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature patios, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Yaphank
6 Units Available
The Reserve at the Boulevard
1 Reserve Drive, Yaphank, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,330
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1243 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with lush organic aesthetic. In-unit laundry and patio or balcony vistas. Maintenance on call 24/7. Parking, gym and pool available on site. Pets welcome.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Mount Sinai
1 Unit Available
278 Pipe Stave Hollo Road
278 Pipe Stave Hollow Road, Mount Sinai, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Absolutely Gorgeous 3/4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Exp Cape! Eik W/Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appls, & Ceramic Tile, Beautifully Updated Baths, Pergo Max Floors Throughout, Custom Paint, Custom Moldings, & Custom Light Fixtures, 1 Car Garage, Fully

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Miller Place
1 Unit Available
101 Sylvan Avenue
101 Sylvan Avenue, Miller Place, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Lower End Sun-Filled Unit - Private Entrance, Laundry Facility on Premises, Sliding Door to Patio, Large Master Bedroom & Living Room. Parking in Front of Unit. Close to Shopping, Restaurants & Beach. Must Be Board Approved.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Coram
1 Unit Available
5 Wilmont Turn
5 Wilmont Turn, Coram, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
Large Expanded cape newly renovated on the inside/lots of room/large upper deck with sliders and property. Rental permit is in progress.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Sound Beach
1 Unit Available
35 Brightwaters Drive
35 Brightwaters Drive, Sound Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1656 sqft
Adorable Whole House rental in the Miller Place School district. 2 Bedroom Plus Office, 1 1/2 Bathroom Home. Generous sized Living Room and Dining Room, Kitchenette area on first floor Plus Full Eat In Kitchen on the lower level.

Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
Middle Island
1 Unit Available
246 Fairview Cir
246 Fairview Circle, Middle Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautifully Updated 2nd Floor 2 Bed With Sunset Balcony, Corner Unit, Efficiency Kitchen, Formal Dining Area,Living Room With Sliders To Balcony, Bedroom, Full Bath With Laundry, Master With 1/2 Bath.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:53am
North Bellport
5 Units Available
Rosemont Brookhaven
1220 Orchid Cir, Bellport, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,380
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1270 sqft
Community has a tennis court, gym, car wash area, and games room. Units are recently renovated with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Quiet setting near Sills Road shopping. Access to Sunrise Hwy and I-495.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Port Jefferson
2 Units Available
The Shipyard at Port Jefferson Harbor Apartments
201 W Broadway, Port Jefferson, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,798
1314 sqft
Modern homes in a maritime-inspired community. Homes feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy use of the on-site activity room, fitness center, and roof deck. Near Harborfront Park and Port Jefferson Marina.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Centereach
1 Unit Available
96 Holiday Park Dr
96 Holiday Park Drive, Centereach, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Beautifully Updated, Freshly Painted, Spacious, Bright, and Airy 1st Fl Unit. Unit Features: Eat in Kitchen W/Custom Wood Cabinetry and Large Pantry Closet, Central Air, Sliders Lead to Patio.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Port Jefferson Station
1 Unit Available
10 Woodchuck Lane
10 Woodchuck Lane, Port Jefferson Station, NY
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,850
5 Bedroom House For Stony Brook . Near The University And Port Jeff Village. Beautiful Large Furnished 5 Bedroom Home With 2 Full Bathrooms Full Kitchen, Washer/Dryer, Living Room, Den, With Nicely Landscaped Fenced Yard, Deck And Large Patio.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Port Jefferson
1 Unit Available
401 East Main Street
401 E Main St, Port Jefferson, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Awesome totally renovated home in the heart of P J Village, with swing on the front porch! Living/Dining room, New Kithcen with SS Appliances and Granite countertops, Master bedroom with walk in closet, second bedroom, new Bathroom, Back

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Setauket-East Setauket
1 Unit Available
16 Johns Rd
16 Johns Road, Setauket-East Setauket, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Ranch on Strong's Neck w/breathtaking views of Setauket Harbor. 3 fireplaces, hardwood flrs, Chef's kitchen w/professional appliances. French doors lead to expansive deck. Furnished. Short term month to month rental. Available Sept. 1, 2020

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Coram
1 Unit Available
972 Skyline Drive
972 Skyline Drive, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1100 sqft
chic 2-bedroom/ 1 bath corner unit condo (upper floor) located in Patchogue/ Medford/ Coram/Selden area.

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Manorville
1 Unit Available
402 Village Circle
402 Village Circle North, Manorville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Newly Renovated. All New Appliances. New Flooring. New Bathrooms. Sun Filled Screened in porch. Club House. Gated Community. Vineyards Close by. Easy Access to North and South Fork . 55 and older Community.

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Selden
1 Unit Available
9 Alden Way
9 Alden Way, Selden, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
This house is a beautiful well kept furnished 5 bedroom home with 2 full bathrooms and 1/2 bathroom. House features a full kitchen, 2 refrigerators, air conditioning, washer/dryer, living room, with nicely landscaped yard and large patio.
City Guide for Rocky Point, NY

Rocky Point is the jewel of Long Island's North Fork, meaning it can mounted and fit on your finger.

So here's the first thing you'll learn about Rocky Point: There are no rocks, and it doesn't come to a point. There is, however, a beach up at the north end of town. This is most likely where all the rocks can be found. By the way, you see that body of water up there? That's the Long Island Sound. No, we're not talking about Billy Joel. We're talking about a beautiful body of water that actually serves a very practical purpose. It tends to temper the weather coming down from New England across it, making Long Island a pretty fair place to live weather-wise. And of course, living on Long Island means you'll hear that wonderful Lawn Guyland accent wherever you go. Never heard of it? Of course you have. Think Jerry Seinfeld, Theresa Caputo, and yes, Long Island's own Billy Joel. "L.I." on the whole is a colorful place with so much packed into such a comparatively small space, and Rocky Point is no different. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Rocky Point, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Rocky Point renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

