1300 Sq Ft Business Space for Lease w/Option to Buy Business!! Current Rent $1545/Mth plus utilities. Water included in Rent. Lease ends in 14mths with Option to Renew. Business for Sale $75,000-Clothing Boutique "Macked". Nice established Clothing Boutique w/Quality Inventory. "Macked" currently also offers Parties for Children and Adults which brings in Positive Income and Volume to the Store--Right off 25A in Busy Business District of Rocky Point!!