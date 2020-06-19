All apartments in Rochester
Find more places like 37 Irvington Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rochester, NY
/
37 Irvington Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:33 PM

37 Irvington Road

37 Irvington Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rochester
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

37 Irvington Road, Rochester, NY 14620
Strong

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom single family home close to University of Rochester, Available 6/1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Irvington Road have any available units?
37 Irvington Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rochester, NY.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
Is 37 Irvington Road currently offering any rent specials?
37 Irvington Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Irvington Road pet-friendly?
No, 37 Irvington Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 37 Irvington Road offer parking?
No, 37 Irvington Road does not offer parking.
Does 37 Irvington Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 Irvington Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Irvington Road have a pool?
No, 37 Irvington Road does not have a pool.
Does 37 Irvington Road have accessible units?
No, 37 Irvington Road does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Irvington Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 Irvington Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37 Irvington Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 37 Irvington Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

933 the U
933 University Ave
Rochester, NY 14607
Lake Vista Apartments
30 Lake Vista Ct
Rochester, NY 14612
Bennington Hills
340 Bennington Hills Ct
Rochester, NY 14586
Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd
Rochester, NY 14623

Similar Pages

Rochester 1 BedroomsRochester 2 Bedrooms
Rochester Apartments with ParkingRochester Dog Friendly Apartments
Rochester Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Webster, NYFairport, NYVictor, NYCanandaigua, NY
Brockport, NYEast Rochester, NYHilton, NYSpencerport, NY
Avon, NYScottsville, NYBrighton, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Rochester Institute of TechnologyUniversity of Rochester
Saint John Fisher CollegeRoberts Wesleyan College
Monroe Community College