Home
/
Rochester, NY
/
37 Irvington Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:33 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
37 Irvington Road
37 Irvington Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
37 Irvington Road, Rochester, NY 14620
Strong
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom single family home close to University of Rochester, Available 6/1
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 37 Irvington Road have any available units?
37 Irvington Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rochester, NY
.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Rochester Rent Report
.
Is 37 Irvington Road currently offering any rent specials?
37 Irvington Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Irvington Road pet-friendly?
No, 37 Irvington Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Rochester
.
Does 37 Irvington Road offer parking?
No, 37 Irvington Road does not offer parking.
Does 37 Irvington Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 Irvington Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Irvington Road have a pool?
No, 37 Irvington Road does not have a pool.
Does 37 Irvington Road have accessible units?
No, 37 Irvington Road does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Irvington Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 37 Irvington Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37 Irvington Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 37 Irvington Road does not have units with air conditioning.
