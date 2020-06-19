All apartments in Rochester
1079 Park Ave whole house

1079 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1079 Park Avenue, Rochester, NY 14610
East Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
parking
abc area park ave - Property Id: 262074

great spot on park ave. large front porch big yard with parking all offstreet. walking distance from park berkley area also wegmans and cobbs hill walk bridge on colby st. bus stops . good access to naz & fisher. laundry hook ups.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262074
Property Id 262074

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5791695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1079 Park Ave whole house have any available units?
1079 Park Ave whole house doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rochester, NY.
How much is rent in Rochester, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rochester Rent Report.
What amenities does 1079 Park Ave whole house have?
Some of 1079 Park Ave whole house's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1079 Park Ave whole house currently offering any rent specials?
1079 Park Ave whole house isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1079 Park Ave whole house pet-friendly?
No, 1079 Park Ave whole house is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rochester.
Does 1079 Park Ave whole house offer parking?
Yes, 1079 Park Ave whole house does offer parking.
Does 1079 Park Ave whole house have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1079 Park Ave whole house offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1079 Park Ave whole house have a pool?
No, 1079 Park Ave whole house does not have a pool.
Does 1079 Park Ave whole house have accessible units?
No, 1079 Park Ave whole house does not have accessible units.
Does 1079 Park Ave whole house have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1079 Park Ave whole house has units with dishwashers.
