pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:53 AM
60 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in East Rockaway, NY
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
East Rockaway
51 Baisley Avenue
51 Baisley Avenue, East Rockaway, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Sunny and Spacious apartment. New Kitchen with quartz counter-tops, new appliances and New bathroom. Close to banks, gym, bagel store, pet store and train(LIRR). Wont last...
Results within 1 mile of East Rockaway
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
29 Units Available
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,745
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1206 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Bay Park
140 Williamson Street
140 Williamson Street, Bay Park, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
Amazing waterviews down the canal like open Bay. Completely renovated and raised FEMA compliant. Boaters delight on a quiet dead-end st w one slip inc. Hardwood floors open and spacious. SS appaliance, stone counters, CAC.
Results within 5 miles of East Rockaway
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
8 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,726
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,087
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
2 Units Available
Central District
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
1353 sqft
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Valley Stream
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,401
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1286 sqft
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
4 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,848
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,868
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Central District
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
467 Hempstead Avenue
467 Hempstead Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,499
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Colonial in Old Canterbury of Rockville Center.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
East End South
433 E Olive Street
433 East Olive Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Beautifully Updated Historic Tudor Home Beach Side of Park Ave. Whole House Rental with 4 Bedrooms & 2.5 Baths. Beautiful Backyard with Brick Patio To Entertain. Gorgeous Hardwood Floors.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Central District
138 W Olive Street
138 West Olive Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
Showings Will Begin After July 5th. In The Heart Of Westholme 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath Apartment In House Totally Updated. Private Laundry In Basement With Locked Storage Room. 3 Blocks To Ocean And 2 Blocks To Center Of Town And Lirr Station.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Westholme South
116 Lindell Blvd
116 Lindell Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$15,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Summer Rental - One block from the ocean! Come home to an oversized 1 Bedroom apartment soaked in sunlight. All utilities included. Updated bathroom & Shared Laundry Room. Pets allowed at owners' discretion and w/ additional pet deposit.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Oceanside
84 Evans Avenue
84 Evans Avenue, Oceanside, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1084 sqft
Completely Redone. 3 bed 1.5 bath Ranch. large living rm, EIK, master w/half bath Hi Hats, Ceiling Fans. Plenty of storage. Huge Yard, Close To Lirr. Immediate Occupancy. Small Dogs Considered. NO CATS.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
West End
47 New Hampshire Street
47 New Hampshire Street, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Adorable Cozy Two Bedroom Unit Close to Night Life, Shopping, Dining and Transportation!! South Side Location just down the Block From the Beach.....Pet Friendly and Ready for Mid July! Upper Unit with Rear Deck in Heart of West End....
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Central District
100 W Broadway Boulevard
100 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,500
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Triple Mint Duplex in Oceanfront Building Offers Private Outdoor Rooftop Parking Spot, Heated Oceanfront Pool, State of the Art Gym, Sauna, Bike Room.....
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
East End South
101 Harding Avenue
101 Harding Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1300 sqft
Mint Condition, Huge Beachside Apartment, Located Just Steps From One Of Long Island's Most Pristine Beaches & Surfing Spots.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
East End North
457 Monroe Blvd
457 Monroe Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Large 3 Bed 2 Bath, Driveway and Deck. Vaulted Ceilings, Spacious Layout, Hard Wooden Floors, Bright Lighting. Laundry in Unit. Pets Welcome.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
The Canals
719 E Park Avenue
719 East Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Adorable spacious 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath- Pet Friendly-Freshly Painted,New Windows, Parking For Two Cars And Shared Use Of Yard!
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Westholme North
454 Magnolia Boulevard
454 Magnolia Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1200 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE! 3BR/4 BR Apartment in Heart Of Long Beach. Bright, Spacious, Freshly Paint & New Kitchen w/ Pantry. High Ceilings, Large Sized Bedrooms, Formal Dining, Hard Wood Floors, Throughout, Plenty of Storage & Outdoor Space.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Central District
225 W Broadway
225 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
$1,700
1 Bedroom
Ask
Fabulous Studio Located In The Desirable Castle Courts Condominium.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Island Park
18 Julian Place
18 Julian Place, Island Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Upper two bedroom kitchen and bath 2 years old.Washer,Dryer 3 ductless a/cs.outside deck.(will be painted)Will consider a SMALL pets with a pet fee!
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
West End
51 Vermont Street
51 Vermont Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
West End Beachside Contemporary $7500 for July. Full Size Garage. 2-level upper deck. Outside shower. First Fl: Entry, 1/2 bath, Open kitchen w/Granite Counter breakfast bar--Living room & dining area with wood floors.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Westholme North
102 W Hudson Street, #3D
102 West Hudson Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
800 sqft
3Rd floor Newly Updated 2 Bedroom /1 Bathroom Apartment.Centrally located in the middle of the city.There is a parking lot on premises but parking is available on a first come basis.Newly Installed Full Property camera security System.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
West End
1113 Oceanfront 1113
1113 Oceanfront, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
Direct Oceanfront Garden Apt.! Step out to the ocean right at your front door!! Private Front Porch, Updated Kitchen, Parking for 1 Car Included. Pets are Welcome !!
