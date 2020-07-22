Apartment List
562 Luxury Apartments for rent in Queens, NY

Luxury apartments in Queens offer upscale living and the best amenities. Look for luxury apartments in city centers or popular neighborhoods with swimming pools, fitness center, roo... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Flushing
42-98 Saull Street 2nd fl
42-98 Saull Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$21,500
1100 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Saull Street, 2nd fl with 2 car garage - Property Id: 313606 Beautiful recently renovated 2BR , 1 bath.apartment located in a two family semi attached house, 2nd fl.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 01:48 PM
1 Unit Available
Bayside
21540 27th Ave
215-40 27th Avenue, Queens, NY
7 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Bedrooms
$48,000
13000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 21540 27th Ave in Queens. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Queens
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 21 at 01:27 AM
6 Units Available
Upper East Side
The Lucerne
350 E 79th St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,487
2 Bedrooms
$5,679
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
Sophisticated and elegant, The Lucerne has a large selection of 3 and 4 bedroom family-sized homes in addition to our duplexes - a rarity in Manhattan. With nine-foot ceilings and open floor plans, our apartments beckon the entertainer.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 01:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Midtown East
25 Sutton Place South
25 Sutton Place South, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Make breathtaking East River views your daily backdrop in this impeccable three-bedroom, three-bathroom cooperative in coveted Sutton Place. Enjoy water view unique to this unit.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
350 E 79th St 34 B
350 East 79th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$13,400
Massive home, Terrace,W/D, Pool, Gym, Garage, - Property Id: 125674 Huge corner new residents with private terrace, Bright 4 bedrooms with 4 full marble bathrooms, Windowed kitchen with granite countertops, Large living room, dining area can be

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
85 East End Ave
85 East End Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Massive home, W/D,Terrace, 24 H Doorman, - Property Id: 252226 Enormous home in 24 H Doorman building, Large 5 bedrooms with 3 full bathrooms, Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Oversized living room with dining area, Washer

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
525 east 72nd Street
525 East 72nd Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Massive corner home,W/D, 24H DM, Gym, Pool, Garage - Property Id: 275145 Massive corner home of 2255 SF, 4 king size bedrooms with large closets, 4 gorgeous bathrooms, Enormous living room with open views, Upgraded kitchen with good

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 01:48 PM
1 Unit Available
Harbor Hills
36 Shorecliff Place
36 Shorecliff Pl, Harbor Hills, NY
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
4000 sqft
This newly constructed classic center hall colonial showcased with 4 bedrooms plus a maids room and 4.5 bathrooms. Sits graciously on this water view property.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 01:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
360 East 69th Street
360 East 69th Street, New York, NY
5 Bedrooms
$24,000
Beautiful Modern limestone 4,000 Sq Ft townhouse. This meticulously created elevator home, with elegant proportions, will fulfill your wildest dreams in unsurpassed luxury.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 01:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
525 E 80th St
525 East 80th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
Beautifully renovated 2600 SF mint 4 Bedroom plus Library located on a tree-lined street off of East End Ave.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 01:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
305 East 85th Street
305 East 85th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
A gut-renovated full-floor combination unit graced with incredible city views, this one-of-a-kind 6-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom home is a true exemplar of contemporary city luxury.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 01:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
1735 York Ave
1735 York Avenue, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$11,458
Offering 1 month free on a 12 month lease. Welcome to the Serrano, The Upper East Sides Premier Luxury Rental Building, featuring hand-crafted furnishings, World Class amenities, and New York's most envied views.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 01:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Midtown East
400 East 56th Street
400 East 56th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$16,000
1 Bedroom
Ask
New Listing:Stunning furnished medical office share...actually private and separate part of an immense office. Many rooms, bathroom, perfect for any specialty. Call today for more information and for showing times.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 01:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Midtown East
301 East 50th Street
301 East 50th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$11,750
Live in style in this sophisticated, approx. 1,900 sq.ft., three bedroom convertible, three bath double corner residence with beautiful open Southern views at 301 East 50th Street.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 01:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
315 East 65th Street
315 East 65th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$11,995
The home youve been searching the market for has finally arrived! This one-of-a-kind, impeccably renovated three bedroom, two bathroom home is a masterpiece in mint condition ready for one to move in with ease.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 01:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
303 East 77th Street
303 East 77th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
NO FEE/ BROKERS COLLECT YOUR OWN FEE!! Gorgeous and spacious (1,621 square foot) 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom apartment with open city views and a private balcony is now available for rental.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 01:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
437 East 87th Street
437 East 87th Street, New York, NY
5 Bedrooms
$27,500
ALSO AVAILABLE UNFURNISHED FOR 1 - 2 YEARS. Beautifully FURNISHED 4 -5 BR brownstone with ELEVATOR for rent from 6 months - 2 years. (Please reach out for possibility of shorter terms.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 01:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
300 East 77th Street
300 E 77th St, New York, NY
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
High floor corner combination 2700 Sq. Ft. 3 bedroom plus den at Seville Condominium will be available September 1. Multiple extra large room sized closets outfitted for belongings.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 01:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Midtown East
15 Sutton Place
15 Sutton Place, New York, NY
4 Bedrooms
$17,500
Magically located in a treasured and secure townhouse enclave smack on the East River with a private century old garden and great security, this 5 story elevatored Neo Georgian home is your turn key CoVid get away! If offers much coveted discreet

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 01:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
20 East End Avenue
20 E End Ave, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$29,995
Perched above exclusive East End Avenue, this residence epitomizes timeless elegance.Apartment 8A, with its 4 beds, 4.5 baths, seamlessly incorporates modern finishes with traditional prewar charm.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 01:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
333 East 91st Street
333 East 91st Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$19,950
LUXURY 4 BED, 4.5 BATH IN UES WITH UNOBSTRUCTED PANORAMIC VIEWS SOUTH, EAST AND WEST. LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT AND TONS OF STORAGE THROUGHOUT THE APARTMENT. 10' FOOT CEILINGS. VIDEO AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 01:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Midtown East
340 East 52nd Street
340 East 52nd Street, New York, NY
Studio
$10,625
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Ground floor unit. Entry through 24/7 attended lobby. 30-foot wide exposure to East 52nd Street with 5 windows. Located at the base of a 65-unit residential building. Current layout has a kitchen and 2 bathrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 01:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Midtown East
845 United Nations Plaza
845 1st Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Surround yourself with spectacular views from every room of this magnificent, exquisitely designed apartment high up in Trump World Tower.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 01:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
401 E 60th St
401 East 60th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Video tour available. Pristine, high floor, 1,959 square foot, 3 Bed / 3.5 Bath residence.
What to keep in mind when looking for luxury apartments in Queens, NY

Luxury apartments in Queens offer upscale living and the best amenities. Look for luxury apartments in city centers or popular neighborhoods with swimming pools, fitness center, rooftop terraces, covered parking, and doormen.

Finding luxury apartments in Queens can be competitive, but there are usually several apartment complexes to choose from. Consider whether or not the amenities inside the apartment are as desirable as the shared amenities. The pool and tennis courts may look fantastic, but your kitchen could need an update. You should also consider the views and whether or not they fit your idea of luxurious living.

If cost is a factor, but you still want a luxury experience, try renting in a more residential neighborhood away from the action. Luxury apartments in Queens will be pricey no matter where you look, but some buildings will be less expensive than others

