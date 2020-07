Amenities

Convenient Mahopac location to RENT with all utilities included - heat/water/electric/garbage/snow removal/landscaping. Tenant responsible for cable. Spacious 2 level apartment on second floor of commercial building. Plenty of on-site parking and use of expansive property. Apartment also hooked up to high output 40kw backup generator. Flexible floor plan can accommodate up to 5 bedrooms or use to your own lifestyle. Updated with new windows and light fixtures. Pets will be considered. Close to Taconic Parkway.