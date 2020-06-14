/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:35 PM
100 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Port Washington North, NY
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Great Neck
14 Units Available
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,825
843 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Glen Cove
17 Units Available
Avalon at Glen Cove
1100 Avalon Sq, Glen Cove, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,720
992 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Pratt Boulevard/Route 107, with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Glen Cove
45 Units Available
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road, Glen Cove, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,745
749 sqft
Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing’s amenity-rich residences offer a modern, comfortable, waterside lifestyle with the parkland and promenade just outside its doors.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Port Washington
1 Unit Available
26 South Bayles Avenue
26 South Bayles Avenue, Port Washington, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
750 sqft
One bedroom one bath apt with large EIK with pvt balcony near train and town with off street parking More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/port-washington-ny?lid=12957874 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5458542)
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
28 Ellwood Street
28 Ellwood Street, Glen Cove, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Spacious 1 Bedroom, Living Room, EIK, Full Bath, Basement has a Washer and dryer hook-up, this apartment is light and Airy
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Sea Cliff
1 Unit Available
293 Sea Cliff Avenue
293 Sea Cliff Avenue, Sea Cliff, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,795
Bright and Spacious One Bedroom on Third Floor. Centrally Located. Walk to All
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
100 Cuttermill Road
100 Cuttermill Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
**Due to current situation, Video Tour of the apt is available upon request**Sunny, 24 Hr Doorman Distinctive Century Building, Quiet Duplex Apt With Sparkling Brand New Wood Floors, Granite Kitchen, Marble Bathrooms, Lots Of Closets, Washer Dryer
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Manhasset
1 Unit Available
24 Vanderbilt Avenue
24 Vanderbilt Avenue, Manhasset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
updated Large 1 Bedroom, Full Bathroom, Lr/Dr ,Eat-In-Kitchen In The Immaculate Rental Building In Manhasset on 3rd floor. Water & Heat Is Included! Laundry In Basement. Close Walk To Shops & LIRR.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Roslyn
1 Unit Available
300 Main Street
300 Main Street, Roslyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
No Fee!!! Xl Top Floor 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment In Ideally Located Garden Apartment Community. Polished Hardwood Floors Throughout, King-Sized Bedroom, Great Closet Space, Eat In Kitchen W/Gas Cooking, Updated Bath.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
17 Schenck Avenue
17 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,995
Great Neck. NO FEE! Updated 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment In The Heart Of Great Neck. Apartment Features Living Room/Dining Room Area; Updated Efficiency Kitchen And Full Bath. Laundry On Premises. Indoor Parking Available For Additional $.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
9 Schenck Avenue
9 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,995
Great Neck. NO FEE!!! 2nd Floor 1 Bedroom/1 Bath In Prime Location. Polished Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen And Bath. 1 Block From Lirr, Town, Shopping. Indoor Parking Available For Additional $.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
23 Schenck Avenue
23 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,003
Great Neck. Closets Galore In This Newly Updated 2nd Floor Xl 1 Bedroom Apartment. Bright And Sunny. Pet Friendly, Supers On Site, Laundry In Building. Best Location, 1/2 Block From The Lirr On Lovely Tree-Lined Residential Street.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
7 Bond Street
7 Bond Street, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
completely renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath condo unit with laminate wood floors, LED lighting, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new bathroom, open Living room/Dining room in Bond Plaza Condominium located in the heart of town and minutes
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Sea Cliff
1 Unit Available
6 Dixon Court
6 Dixon Court, Sea Cliff, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
Immaculate 1 BR Duplex Apartment in stately Victorian. Month to Month lease. 1 Bedroom, 2 Baths, Living Room with fireplace, Dining Room, Eat-in-Kitchen, Private deck and yard, parking. Very private spot!
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Sea Cliff
1 Unit Available
241 12th Avenue
241 12th Avenue, Sea Cliff, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,975
Breathtaking Water Views..... Updated Kit, full Bth, Lrm, Access to laundry room.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
1 Portico Court
1 Portico Court, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,250
952 sqft
spacious and lovely, renovated 1 br 1.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
99 Clent Road
99 Clent Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,100
1000 sqft
Totally renovated 1 br, 1 bath, very large & bright & sunny condo unit with high ceilings and skylights. Hi-hats, open kithen with granite counters and new appliances, ldry in unit.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Glen Cove
1 Unit Available
167 GLEN COVE AVE - 3E
167 Glen Cove Avenue, Glen Cove, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,515
250 sqft
285 Sq Ft// Pets are not allowed at this property.
Last updated March 28 at 01:30am
Manhasset
1 Unit Available
24 Vanderbilt Ave
24 Vanderbilt Ave, Manhasset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
Newly renovated Large 1 Bedroom, Full Bathroom, Lr/Dr ,Eat-In-Kitchen In The Immaculate Rental Building In Manhasset. Water & Heat Is Included! Laundry In Basement. Parking Available For Tenants $175/ Monthly. Close Walk To Shops & Lirr.
Results within 10 miles of Port Washington North
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
East Garden City
16 Units Available
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,709
765 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
20 Units Available
Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,390
904 sqft
Cozy homes right near I-95. Community highlights include a basketball court, game room and volleyball court. Close to Weinberg Nature Center for an easy natural getaway.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Garden City
12 Units Available
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,599
795 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown New Rochelle
32 Units Available
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,941
741 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Last updated June 11 at 05:38pm
2 Units Available
Drake House
207 Drake Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,849
Convenient Westchester location just 30 minutes from Manhattan via the Metro North Rail. Smoke-free building with elevator and extra storage. Units with full appliances and hardwood floors.
