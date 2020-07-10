/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:38 PM
207 Apartments for rent in Port Chester, NY with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
7 Units Available
The Mariner
21 Willett Ave, Port Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,385
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,102
1291 sqft
Close to I-287 and I-95. Luxury apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters and a bathtub. Resident amenities include concierge service, parking, a lobby, a gym and a business center.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
2 Units Available
The Light House
120 N Pearl St, Port Chester, NY
Studio
$2,070
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Named The Light House to pay homage to the history of Port Chester, this new boutique 50 home community provides a hip and modern alternative for those looking to live and play in Port Chester’s burgeoning restaurant scene.
Results within 1 mile of Port Chester
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
Greenwich Oaks
255 Weaver St, Greenwich, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,070
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated townhomes have spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include lighted tennis courts and a swimming pool. Near Western Greenwich Civic Center Park.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
Chickahominy
Greenwich Place
33 Putnam Grn, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,185
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1506 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,990
1719 sqft
Multilevel apartments have granite counters, GE appliances, bathtubs, custom cabinetry and private patio/balcony. Community lounge, seasonal outdoor pool, playground, and reserved parking. Five minutes to Greenwich train station and near Merritt Parkway, I-95 and I-287.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
377 Midland Ave 2 Floor
377 Midland Avenue, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
2000 sqft
Apartment, spacious - Property Id: 301961 Great location in the heart of Rye, close to train, beach , schools, down time. Nice apartment. Washer and laundry in unit, parking space, full kitchen Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
599 Midland Avenue
599 Midland Ave, Rye, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1335 sqft
Fabulous rental property in Rye City! Tri level 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse unit with tons of natural light & open floor plan.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
90 Kirby Lane
90 Kirby Ln, Rye, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,875
1962 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED LONG TERM RENTAL - available now starting 4/1/20. Private oasis located near the beach clubs. Award winning contemporary! A striking modernist design by famed Ulrich Franzen (1955) from the Harvard Graduate School of Design.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Byram
25 Richard
25 Richard Street, Byram, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1900 sqft
It's all about schools, schools, schools and Greenwich has them. Great 3 bedroom home in the Byram Shore side of Greenwich. Large eat in kitchen with stainless and granite tops. Hardwood floors in the living and dining rooms.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
27 Westview Avenue
27 Westview Avenue, Rye Brook, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1050 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Apartment on 2nd Floor of 2 Family Private Home Located on Quiet Tree Lined Street in Port Chester.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
250 Purchase Street
250 Purchase Street, Rye, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1200 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom and 2 Full bath Duplex in a great location of Rye, just a short walk to Metro-North train station and town.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
180 Hamilton Avenue
180 Hamilton Ave, Greenwich, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,300
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2nd Floor Apt in 1 year old Hamilton Place, a 10-unit complex walking distance to Metro North and Greenwich Avenue.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Pemberwick
8 Weaver Street
8 Weaver Street, Pemberwick, CT
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Move right into this bright, completely renovated, 2 bedroom apartment! Large Kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, beautiful hard wood floors, and built-ins throughout.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Chickahominy
5 Grange Street
5 Grange Street, Greenwich, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
900 sqft
Newly updated and ready to move right in. 5 minutes to Byram Beach & Pool, I-95 and central Greenwich shopping. This apartment includes a mudroom, an office, a Laundry Rm, 2 bedrooms and a Family rm/Dining rm.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
45 New Street, #4
45 New St, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1650 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 duplex available Aug 1, 2020 in sought after Rye, NY. This unit has wonderful features such as central a/c, central vacuum, washer/dryer, dishwasher, jacuzzi, hardwood floors, granite, video doorbell.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Pemberwick
52 Moshier Street
52 Moshier Street, Pemberwick, CT
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2900 sqft
Spectacular space overlooking nature preserve! Enjoy back-country luxe with in-town convenience.
Results within 5 miles of Port Chester
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
24 Units Available
Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,539
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,318
1181 sqft
Cozy homes right near I-95. Community highlights include a basketball court, game room and volleyball court. Close to Weinberg Nature Center for an easy natural getaway.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
5 Units Available
Wood Works
550 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,167
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1146 sqft
On the border of Rye, this quiet, private, 36-unit boutique community is the first building built in downtown Harrison in over 30 years, and features contemporary design.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
17 Magnolia Drive
17 Magnolia Drive, Harrison, NY
5 Bedrooms
$17,000
9000 sqft
Magnificent 9,000 sq ft home in Purchase Estates. Ready to move in. Architectural details complete with coffered ceilings. Mahogany floors in family room. Beautiful moldings enhance the beauty of this exceptional home. Also for sale $2,599,000
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
23 Bulkley Mnr
23 Bulkley Manor, Rye, NY
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2515 sqft
PICTURE PERFECT young center hall colonial has it all! Offers a staycation lifestyle with just steps to Rye town beach, park and school.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
640 Shore Acres Drive
640 Shore Acres Drive, Mamaroneck, NY
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
3125 sqft
Fabulous WATERFRONT rental in Shore Acres! Like being on a vacation every day, this lovely 5 bedroom Colonial has just been totally renovated with new windows, new first floor laundry center, 3 new baths, hardwood floors refinished and freshly
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
794 Lake Street
794 Lake Street East, Harrison, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you are looking for privacy? Adorable Cottage, located on a beautiful property, you haven't seen a setting like this before. Open and Spacious 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Hardwood Floors Throughout.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2 Ironwood Lane
2 Ironwood Lane, Harrison, NY
6 Bedrooms
$9,500
5940 sqft
Drive down the tree lined driveway into a beautiful scenic setting to celebrate nature at its finest. A Harvest of Features found on this spectacular 2 acre property, which includes its own pond with fountain and waterfall, tennis court.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
550 Fourth Street
550 4th Street, Mamaroneck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1500 sqft
Spacious 2nd floor apartment boasting 1500 SF in a well maintained 2 family on a dead-end street in the Rye Neck School District.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
163 Halstead Avenue
163 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
840 sqft
Two bedroom apartment in a small Condo building minutes from downtown Harrison and Metro North train station. Hardwood floors a seen. Laundry in unit, assigned parking. A commuters dream!
Similar Pages
Port Chester 1 BedroomsPort Chester 2 BedroomsPort Chester 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPort Chester 3 BedroomsPort Chester Accessible ApartmentsPort Chester Apartments with Balcony
Port Chester Apartments with GaragePort Chester Apartments with GymPort Chester Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPort Chester Apartments with ParkingPort Chester Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJGlen Cove, NY
Hempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYHuntington Station, NYOssining, NYDarien, CTMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYWest Hempstead, NYElmsford, NYEast Garden City, NYTarrytown, NY