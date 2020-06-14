Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

59 Apartments for rent in Point Lookout, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Point Lookout renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and s...

1 of 11

Last updated June 14
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
76 Inwood Avenue
76 Inwood Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
*NOTE DATES AVAILABLE* SEASONAL RENTAL * September 15, 2020 to May / June 2021,*Nicely Furnished Seasonal Beach Rental, Living room w/ fireplace, dining room, EIK, 2/3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, Wood Floors, small pet ok with extra security.
Results within 5 miles of Point Lookout

1 of 15

Last updated June 14
East End South
1 Unit Available
355 E Broadway
355 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Gracious 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom apartment right by the beach and boardwalk! Large living room w/ wood-burning fireplace, hardwood floors throughout, formal dining room, large eat-in-kitchen, lots of closets, entry foyer, front porch, plus shared

1 of 12

Last updated June 14
East End North
1 Unit Available
546 E Hudson Street
546 East Hudson Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1000 sqft
Long Beach East End Year Round Rental Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Upper Unit With Extra Room for Guest Room or Home Office, Living Room With Fireplace, Eat-in-Kitchen, Formal Dining Room, High Ceilings, Hardwood Floors, Porch and Private Entrance.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14
East End South
1 Unit Available
845 E Walnut Street
845 East Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beachside Yearly Rental In The East End! This Second Floor Apartment Features 1 Bed And 1 Full Bath, New Wood Flooring, Huge South Facing Deck On The Upper Level, Lovely Backyard And Short Distance To The Beach, Transportation, Golf LIRR...

1 of 19

Last updated June 14
East End South
1 Unit Available
700 Park Avenue E
700 East Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Fabulous Summer Rental - Beach time is here Rent one month or two or the entire summer, your choice ... 3 Bedrooms PLUS Loft.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14
Lido Beach
1 Unit Available
28 Cheltenham Street
28 Cheltenham Street, Lido Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Updated Beach side Home in Private Beach Community- 3 Br, 1 Bath , Living room w/Fireplace,Kitchen, Wood Floors Lovely Grounds, Out Door Shower, Deck

1 of 8

Last updated June 14
Lido Beach
1 Unit Available
2 Richmond
2 Richmond Road, Lido Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
oceanfront front beauty with huge terrace bright hardwood floors plenty of closets spaces layout with 1.5 baths

1 of 16

Last updated June 14
East End North
1 Unit Available
557 E Market Street
557 East Market Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
Whole house rental. 1 bedroom on first floor, living room, dining room, EIK kitchen and 1/2 bath. Renovated kitchen with S/S appliances, new tile floor. Wood floors. Laundry room washer and dryer.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14
Lido Beach
1 Unit Available
135 Greenway Rd
135 Greenway Road, Lido Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$50,000
2700 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Lido Beach South!! Come Move Right In And Enjoy Living The Lido Beach Life! This 5 Bedroom, 3 And A Half Bath Home Has Been Totally Renovated In 2006.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14
East End South
1 Unit Available
121 Cleveland Avenue #House
121 Cleveland Avenue, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
1600 sqft
Beautiful renovated expanded cape on a wide lot. Mint condition with stainless steel appliances and hardwood flrs. Perfect Beach home with 4 beds and large rooms for dining and family time. Outdoor shower and side deck.

1 of 19

Last updated December 10
Lido Beach
1 Unit Available
285 Blackheath Rd
285 Blackheath Road, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
Luxurious Waterfront Colonial on Deep-Water Canal and Boasting Manicured Park-like Grounds. Totally Renovated Home W/Newer Kitchen, Bathrooms, Hrd-Wood Floors Thru-out, CAC, Immaculate Interior, New Bulkhead & Float W/Plenty of Room For Large Boat.
Results within 10 miles of Point Lookout
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14
Rockville Centre
27 Units Available
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,805
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,515
1202 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14
East Garden City
11 Units Available
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,640
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,535
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13
Garden City
8 Units Available
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,755
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13
West Hempstead
8 Units Available
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,615
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14
Central District
2 Units Available
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,427
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14
Valley Stream
2 Units Available
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,597
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14
Malverne
1 Unit Available
180 Rolling St
180 Rolling Street, Malverne, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2175 sqft
3 br house for rent - Property Id: 250285 Totally Renovated Home w/ All High-End Upgrades! This Home Boasts a Custom Kitchen w/ Quartz Ctrps/ SS Appls (Frig w/ Wifi), 2 Brand New Baths (1 w/ Jacuzzi & 1 w/ Body Jets), Living Rm w/ Fpl, 3 Huge Bdrms

1 of 8

Last updated June 14
East Meadow
1 Unit Available
2377 Lancaster Street
2377 Lancaster Street, East Meadow, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1400 sqft
Updated 4 BR Cape! - Completely renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath cape. Eat in Kitchen features new cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. Living room features wood floors and lots of natural light.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14
Central District
1 Unit Available
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
265 W Fulton St
265 West Fulton Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
Large Top Floor 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Including Master Bedrooms. Enjoy Hardwood Floors Throughout, Private Deck, Ample Closets, Ample Sunlight, One Car Driveway and Pets Allowed.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
1008 Central Avenue
1008 Central Avenue, Woodmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment with Washer/Dryer.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14
Hewlett
1 Unit Available
377 Hewlett Parkway
377 Hewlett Parkway, Hewlett, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Move Right In Immaculate 3 Bedroom Colonial in School District #14, Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen & Bathroom, Nice Backyard, Close to Railroad, Shopping & Houses of Worship.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14
West End
1 Unit Available
39 Vermont Street
39 Vermont Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Mint Beach Side Ranch with front Deck Featuring: 3 Bedrooms, 1 Full Bath, Updated Kitchen and Bathroom. Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Hardwood Floors, Central Air, Central Heat, High Efficiency Hot Water Heater, Attic For storage, Small Yard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Point Lookout, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Point Lookout renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

