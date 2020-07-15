/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:16 PM
305 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pelham, NY
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
520 First Avenue
520 First Avenue, Pelham, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1325 sqft
Please qualify your client. Credit must be above 700+ . NTN application will be required. Owner does live on first floor. Renters insurance required.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
513 Fifth Avenue
513 Fifth Avenue, Pelham, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1508 sqft
Gorgeously renovated 3 bedroom/2bath apartment in the heart of the Village of Pelham available. 1,500+ SqFt this has everything you need. Close to shops, dinning, schools & more.
Results within 1 mile of Pelham
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
35 Coligni Avenue
35 Coligni Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
Large 4 or 5 Bedroom Victorian Colonial - Large 4 or 5 Bedroom Victorian Colonial located in the heart of New Rochelle. Beautiful wood floors, Brand new stainless steel kitchen appliances, Full basement with W/D, Decent driveway can park 3 or 4 cars.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
South Side
39 Elliot Street
39 Elliot Street, Mount Vernon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Updated large 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in a quiet well maintained building, in the heart of Mount Vernon, close to all transportation and shops. Tenant is responsible for all utilities except water.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
622 Pelhamdale Avenue
622 Pelhamdale Avenue, Pelham Manor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1250 sqft
This is the apartment rental you have been waiting for. Super conveniently located 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment available to rent in the heart of Pelham. You can walk to all stores, metro north train and bus stops.
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
50 Mount Tom Road
50 Mount Tom Road, Pelham Manor, NY
TURN KEY FURNISHED RENTAL FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY FOR 12 months. A unique light filled English Manor home with a circular driveway and some of the best stained glass windows in Pelham.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
15 Brady Avenue
15 Brady Ave, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1581 sqft
Two Family House - Features: Abundance of space in this 2nd floor 3 bedroom 2 bath rental unit, wood floors, master bedroom w/bathroom, attic storage, driveway parking, wash/dryer and central air units.
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
80 Oak Lane
80 Oak Lane, Pelham Manor, NY
2013 Construction rarely found in Pelham. This colonial home is located right across the street from the Prospect Hill School with its fabulous playground and ball field.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
57 Cleveland Ave. Avenue
57 Cleveland Ave, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1200 sqft
Majestic place. Second floor 3 bedrooms, possible 4 bedrooms in a open space apartment. Centrally located and offers an eat in kitchen, living room, 3 bedrooms, bathroom, office space and porch. Private laundry room and storage in basement.
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
778 Pelhamdale Avenue
778 Pelhamdale Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
Beautifully updated home in Huguenot Park/Glenwood Lake neighborhood of New Rochelle. Brightly lit with large windows and skylights throughout. Open Family room with Bay Windows to grow herbs. Master bedroom with Jacuzzi tub and separate shower.
Results within 5 miles of Pelham
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
8 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,062
1994 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 05:32 PM
28 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,134
1431 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 09:17 PM
7 Units Available
Bronxdale
Pelham Parkway Towers
2160 Matthews Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
Close to the Greek American Institute of New York in a residential section of the East Bronx. One- and two-bedroom units available with fully equipped kitchens. Smoke-free building with parking and laundry facilities.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelham Bay
1171 Edison Avenue
1171 Edison Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
3-BED, 2-BATH - Property Id: 279635 Well maintained 3 Family home in Pelham Bay neighborhood. 3-large bedrooms, 2-full baths, master bedroom (15 x 12) with walk-in closet and full bath. Hardwood floors throughout apartment.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
South Side
167 S 13th Ave
167 South 13th Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful / updated 3 bed apartment is available - Property Id: 317886 Beautiful and newly updated three bedroom apartment in Mount Vernon is ready for immediate occupancy.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Bryn Mawr
261 Palmer Road
261 Palmer Road, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1034 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom Apartment in Bryn Mawr Area - Property Id: 315595 Beautiful property located in Bryn Mawr Area. A block away from Saunders High School and Athletic field.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Crestwood
1 Kenyon Pl 2
1 Kendon Place, Yonkers, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Fleetwood 3 Bed 2 Bath - Property Id: 305934 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/305934 Property Id 305934 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5895063)
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Wakefield
725 E 223rd Street
725 East 223rd Street, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom available now! This unit has large rooms, high ceilings and an updated bathroom. Landlord is Offering 1 free parking space for 6 months as an incentive! Tenant responsible for all utilities except water.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Wakefield
4457 Mundy Lane
4457 Mundy Lane, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1293 sqft
Beautiful Renovated 3 bedroom 1 Bathroom apartment with large living and dining room , modern Kitchen and stainless steel appliances with a sunroom.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Williamsbridge
742 E 221st Street
742 East 221st Street, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2920 sqft
Newly Painted with New polished hardwood floors, Three bedrooms, One bathroom apartment. Available as of August 1, 2020. Lease is for 12 months and maybe renewable. Good credit a must and yearly income > $50.000.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
17 Gramatan Court
17 Gramatan Ct, Bronxville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2188 sqft
Gramatan Court reinvented! This new rental opportunity is one of a kind. The entire townhouse has been redone and altered in 2017 with the goal of making it open, bright and airy.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown New Rochelle
379 Huguenot Street
379 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1000 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom Apartment Over Store Located in the Heart of New Rochelle. Bright Kitchen with White Appliances Appliances, Dishwasher, and Ample Cabinet/Counter Space.
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Pelham Gardens
1302 Waring Avenue
1302 Waring Avenue, Bronx, NY
Great for College Room Mates - Close to all Universities, Bronx, NYC and Westchester Great Pelham Gardens single family Colonial home has many modern features and amenities, walk in to high ceilings in entry way, open floor plan, Kraft maid walnut
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
1 Unit Available
49 Henry Street
49 Henry Street, Westchester County, NY
Renovated 4 Bedroom, 4 bath house located in the highly sought after Edgemont school district in Scarsdale NY. This meticulous property is located right near elementary school and park and is only 30 minute commute to Manhattan.
Similar Pages
Pelham 2 BedroomsPelham 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPelham 3 BedroomsPelham Apartments with BalconiesPelham Apartments with Garages
Pelham Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPelham Apartments with ParkingPelham Apartments with PoolsPelham Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJ
Englewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYPelham Manor, NYMount Vernon, NYEastchester, NYBronxville, NYTuckahoe, NYScarsdale, NY