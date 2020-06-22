All apartments in Pelham
Pelham, NY
106 Fourth Avenue
Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:08 PM

106 Fourth Avenue

106 Fourth Avenue · (914) 721-0031
Location

106 Fourth Avenue, Pelham, NY 10803

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1720 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,720

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Available 07/01/20 106 Fourth Avenue -Third Floor Front - Property Id: 300761

No Broker's Fee/ Heat & H/W included

Bright, sunny 1bd/1ba with eat-in kitchen in a small, quiet, and safe pre-war walk-up building. Only 2 units per floor - on 3rd floor with no neighbors above you.
* Hardwood floors
* High ceilings
*Ample closet and cabinet space
* Laundry in building
*Intercom security system
*Smoke-free building
* 2-minute walk to shopping, services, parks and dining on Pelham's main street
*5-minute walk to MetroNorth - get to midtown in 30 minutes or less

Great apartment for someone seeking their own space with a very limited number of neighbors. Baseboard heat- no forced air or shared ventilation

*Smaller dogs ok - small monthly pet fee. Dog must be licensed.
* Ask about municipal off-site parking if needed (extra $)

Credit/income
Contact via email with questions and for link to an application.
If working with a broker have them contact us

* Application and recent credit report required.
*A complete application must be submitted before a viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300761
Property Id 300761

(RLNE5857011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

