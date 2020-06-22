Amenities
Available 07/01/20 106 Fourth Avenue -Third Floor Front - Property Id: 300761
No Broker's Fee/ Heat & H/W included
Bright, sunny 1bd/1ba with eat-in kitchen in a small, quiet, and safe pre-war walk-up building. Only 2 units per floor - on 3rd floor with no neighbors above you.
* Hardwood floors
* High ceilings
*Ample closet and cabinet space
* Laundry in building
*Intercom security system
*Smoke-free building
* 2-minute walk to shopping, services, parks and dining on Pelham's main street
*5-minute walk to MetroNorth - get to midtown in 30 minutes or less
Great apartment for someone seeking their own space with a very limited number of neighbors. Baseboard heat- no forced air or shared ventilation
*Smaller dogs ok - small monthly pet fee. Dog must be licensed.
* Ask about municipal off-site parking if needed (extra $)
Credit/income
Contact via email with questions and for link to an application.
If working with a broker have them contact us
* Application and recent credit report required.
*A complete application must be submitted before a viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300761
