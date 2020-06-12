50 Mount Tom Road.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities wine room

TURN KEY FURNISHED RENTAL FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY FOR 12 months. A unique light filled English Manor home with a circular driveway and some of the best stained glass windows in Pelham. Boasting both grand spaces and intimate rooms throughout, there are beautiful architectural details everywhere you look. Enjoy year round green golf course views from your updated dine in kitchen. Don't miss the mezzanine library with ornate windows. Upstairs, there are 6 bedrooms all with great closets including a master suite with lush fairway views, large bath, and huge dressing room. Downstairs the basement offers endless storage, laundry, wine room, and a full bath. A large covered patio off the living room is perfect for parties or family dinner. Brand new roof and exterior upgrades are freshly done. Includes year round rights to enjoy Shore Park directly on the Long Island Sound.