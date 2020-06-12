All apartments in Pelham Manor
50 Mount Tom Road
Location

50 Mount Tom Road, Pelham Manor, NY 10803

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$11,500

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 4 Bath · 5151 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
wine room
TURN KEY FURNISHED RENTAL FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY FOR 12 months. A unique light filled English Manor home with a circular driveway and some of the best stained glass windows in Pelham. Boasting both grand spaces and intimate rooms throughout, there are beautiful architectural details everywhere you look. Enjoy year round green golf course views from your updated dine in kitchen. Don't miss the mezzanine library with ornate windows. Upstairs, there are 6 bedrooms all with great closets including a master suite with lush fairway views, large bath, and huge dressing room. Downstairs the basement offers endless storage, laundry, wine room, and a full bath. A large covered patio off the living room is perfect for parties or family dinner. Brand new roof and exterior upgrades are freshly done. Includes year round rights to enjoy Shore Park directly on the Long Island Sound.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 50 Mount Tom Road have any available units?
50 Mount Tom Road has a unit available for $11,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 50 Mount Tom Road have?
Some of 50 Mount Tom Road's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Mount Tom Road currently offering any rent specials?
50 Mount Tom Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Mount Tom Road pet-friendly?
No, 50 Mount Tom Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pelham Manor.
Does 50 Mount Tom Road offer parking?
No, 50 Mount Tom Road does not offer parking.
Does 50 Mount Tom Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 Mount Tom Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Mount Tom Road have a pool?
No, 50 Mount Tom Road does not have a pool.
Does 50 Mount Tom Road have accessible units?
No, 50 Mount Tom Road does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Mount Tom Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 Mount Tom Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 50 Mount Tom Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 Mount Tom Road does not have units with air conditioning.

