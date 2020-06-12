120 Old Route 55

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

WONDERFUL PAWLING GETAWAY AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. Escape in time for summer to this charming home with almost 10 acres on a quiet road. Just 6 minutes drive to fabulous Pawling shops, cafes and Metro North train to NYC!! Gleaming hardwood floors, freshly painted both inside and out, new washer/dryer/fridge. Room to spread out on the main level with kitchen, living room with w/b/f/p, family room, dining room, 1/2 bath, and serene enclosed front rocking chair porch. The handsome period staircase leads to the the bedroom, full bath, den/PERFECT HOME OFFICE. The rear deck offers the opportunity to enjoy nature or walk/stroll/bike to the Appalachian Trail minutes away. Responsible/Non smoker only with current credit report and refs. Landlord lives in separate main house but tenant can enjoy all 10 acres.