Pawling, NY
120 Old Route 55
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

120 Old Route 55

120 East Main Street · (914) 413-9979
Location

120 East Main Street, Pawling, NY 12564

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
WONDERFUL PAWLING GETAWAY AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. Escape in time for summer to this charming home with almost 10 acres on a quiet road. Just 6 minutes drive to fabulous Pawling shops, cafes and Metro North train to NYC!! Gleaming hardwood floors, freshly painted both inside and out, new washer/dryer/fridge. Room to spread out on the main level with kitchen, living room with w/b/f/p, family room, dining room, 1/2 bath, and serene enclosed front rocking chair porch. The handsome period staircase leads to the the bedroom, full bath, den/PERFECT HOME OFFICE. The rear deck offers the opportunity to enjoy nature or walk/stroll/bike to the Appalachian Trail minutes away. Responsible/Non smoker only with current credit report and refs. Landlord lives in separate main house but tenant can enjoy all 10 acres.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Old Route 55 have any available units?
120 Old Route 55 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 120 Old Route 55 have?
Some of 120 Old Route 55's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Old Route 55 currently offering any rent specials?
120 Old Route 55 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Old Route 55 pet-friendly?
No, 120 Old Route 55 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pawling.
Does 120 Old Route 55 offer parking?
Yes, 120 Old Route 55 does offer parking.
Does 120 Old Route 55 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 Old Route 55 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Old Route 55 have a pool?
No, 120 Old Route 55 does not have a pool.
Does 120 Old Route 55 have accessible units?
No, 120 Old Route 55 does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Old Route 55 have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Old Route 55 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Old Route 55 have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Old Route 55 does not have units with air conditioning.
