Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

New renovation in 2019. First floor of 2 Family Home located on a lovely neighborhood street close to the Oyster Bay Village Shopping, Restaurants, Beach, Library, Schools, Banks, LIRR Station and Houses of Worship. Every thing that you need for a convenient day to day life is here. This lovely apartment has High ceilings, Hardwood floors, a Fire place in the Living room, Washer and Dryer on 1st. floor, Front porch and nice size yard. The Landlords are great and not on the premises.