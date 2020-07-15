All apartments in Orchard Park
Find more places like Green Lake Apartments & Townhomes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orchard Park, NY
/
Green Lake Apartments & Townhomes
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:01 AM

Green Lake Apartments & Townhomes

80 N Lake Dr · (716) 209-3031
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

80 N Lake Dr, Orchard Park, NY 14127

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 80-2 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 90-3 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 100-19 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1350 sqft

Unit 100-3 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,640

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1350 sqft

Unit 100-40 · Avail. now

$1,730

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Green Lake Apartments & Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
cable included
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
playground
pool
internet access
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
Located just outside the quaint town of Orchard Park, Green Lake Apartments & Townhomes offers one and two-bedroom apartments and two and three-bedroom townhomes in an atmosphere of tranquility. Spacious apartments with large, remodeled kitchens, huge townhomes with basements, and unusual apartment layouts in our unique tower building help you find just the right home! Some of our buildings are designated non-smoking for both residents and guests. Adjacent to Yates Park, enjoy the scenic lake, sandy beach, playground, and picnic areas. Take in the festivals, art shows, and year-round activities that keep Orchard Park a "small friendly town" just minutes from the city of Buffalo, NY!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $20
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: Additional: Renter’s insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2 pets per home
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Please contact the leasing office for details Weight Restrictions: 100 lbs
Storage Details: Storage units: included in all leases

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Green Lake Apartments & Townhomes have any available units?
Green Lake Apartments & Townhomes has 5 units available starting at $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Green Lake Apartments & Townhomes have?
Some of Green Lake Apartments & Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Green Lake Apartments & Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Green Lake Apartments & Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Green Lake Apartments & Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Green Lake Apartments & Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Green Lake Apartments & Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Green Lake Apartments & Townhomes offers parking.
Does Green Lake Apartments & Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Green Lake Apartments & Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Green Lake Apartments & Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Green Lake Apartments & Townhomes has a pool.
Does Green Lake Apartments & Townhomes have accessible units?
Yes, Green Lake Apartments & Townhomes has accessible units.
Does Green Lake Apartments & Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Green Lake Apartments & Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Green Lake Apartments & Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Green Lake Apartments & Townhomes has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Green Lake Apartments & Townhomes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tonawanda, NYHamburg, NYLockport, NY
Cheektowaga, NYBuffalo, NY
Niagara Falls, NYKenmore, NY
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity