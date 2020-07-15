Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub cable included oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse courtyard playground pool internet access garage parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments dog park e-payments hot tub online portal

Located just outside the quaint town of Orchard Park, Green Lake Apartments & Townhomes offers one and two-bedroom apartments and two and three-bedroom townhomes in an atmosphere of tranquility. Spacious apartments with large, remodeled kitchens, huge townhomes with basements, and unusual apartment layouts in our unique tower building help you find just the right home! Some of our buildings are designated non-smoking for both residents and guests. Adjacent to Yates Park, enjoy the scenic lake, sandy beach, playground, and picnic areas. Take in the festivals, art shows, and year-round activities that keep Orchard Park a "small friendly town" just minutes from the city of Buffalo, NY!