3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:21 PM
121 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North New Hyde Park, NY
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
North New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
61 Durham Road
61 Durham Road, North New Hyde Park, NY
Detached house with 5 bedrooms, 2 baths, garage and backyard. New Hyde Park middle schools and high schools. N-22 and N-25 buses. Short drive to shopping plaza, supermarkets, parks, medical centers and more.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
North New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
1702 Aladdin Avenue
1702 Aladdin Avenue, North New Hyde Park, NY
Excellent Cape Rental in New Hyde Park with 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen. Full Finish Basement with OSE, School Dist # 5 . Walk to LIRR and Other Transportation. Shopping and supermarket is nearby.
Results within 1 mile of North New Hyde Park
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
1616 Lowell Avenue
1616 Lowell Avenue, New Hyde Park, NY
Whole House Rental Located in the Village of New Hyde Park. This Cape Home Has 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, Living Room, Dining Room and Eat-In Kitchen.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
635 S 12th St
635 South 12th Street, New Hyde Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
HUGE 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH NEW FLOORS NEWER KITCHEN 2nd FLOOR APT. HEAT AND COOKING GAS AND WATER INCLUDED SHARED BACKYARD WASHER/DRYER SHARED DRIVEWAY PARKING NEAR 2 L.I.R.R.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Floral Park
1 Unit Available
270-11 79 Avenue
270-11 79th Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 270-11 79 Avenue in Queens. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Floral Park
1 Unit Available
255-14 86th Avenue
255-14 86th Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Location Location Location...This house is centrally located to all..from the beautiful skylights to the spacious bedrooms you just can't go wrong.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Herricks
1 Unit Available
45 Larch Drive
45 Larch Drive, Herricks, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,595
Beautiful Location in Famed Herricks School District #9. Large Split with 3 Ample sized Bedrooms, Home Office, Ample Storage Space, New A/C System, New Kitchen & Baths.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Garden City Park
1 Unit Available
7 7th Avenue
7 7th Avenue, Garden City Park, NY
4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths. Walk to LIRR and Shopping. Laundry Facility on Lower Level. Off Street Parking
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Herricks
1 Unit Available
19 Emmett Street
19 Emmett Street, Herricks, NY
Newly Renovated, New Appliances, New Bathrooms, New Carpet in Bedrooms, Hardwood Floors. ***Does not include Garage.
1 of 7
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Floral Park
1 Unit Available
86-16 263 Street 86-16
86-16 263rd Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Fabulous Location, Spacious Living Room/ Dinning Room, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Hardwood Floors, Close To Shopping And Public Transportation.
1 of 1
Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
Glen Oaks
1 Unit Available
75-27 260th St
75-27 260th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
3 Bedroom Rental at Glen oaks Co-op , Excellent Condition . Everything
Results within 5 miles of North New Hyde Park
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Great Neck
16 Units Available
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,140
1461 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
450 W Valley Stream Boulevard
450 West Valley Stream Boulevard, Valley Stream, NY
2 Level House (1st Floor and 2nd Floor Only, No Basement Access).Spacious Room Throughout this Lovely Detach Expanded Tudor/Colonial. Main Level features LR w/fplc, FDR, Modern Kit, 1/2 Bath, Additional Large Extension Can Be Family Room or Bedroom.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mineola
1 Unit Available
33 Wisteria Avenue
33 Wisteria Avenue, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Totally Updated 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath - Welcome to Wisteria Avenue. Please see video tour at www.rpmlandmark.com. click on "search rentals". This classic 3 bedroom 2.5 bath colonial has been totally updated.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
St. Albans
1 Unit Available
11711 199st St. Alban 3
11711 199th St, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1150 sqft
New three bedrooms with backyard 1st floor - Property Id: 292135 New renovations 3bedrooms on 1st floor With backyard U pay own utilities Good neighborhood Near linden bus Q4 Need good income Working program will be okay too Rajesh Raj
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
65 Allen St
65 Allen Street, Hempstead, NY
WHOLE HOUSE 4 B/R 1 BATH OKAY FOR DAYCARE - Property Id: 186487 Beautifully Renovated Cape On Tree Line Street. Cozy Living Room, Beautiful Formal Dining Room, Great Eat In Kitchen, Full Basement For Storage And Utilities.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Elmont
1 Unit Available
21 Gotham Ave
21 Gotham Avenue, Elmont, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
HOUSE FOR RENT IN ELMONT - Property Id: 191286 Whole house for rent in Elmont. Living room, dining room, eat in kitchen, 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Hardwood floors and lots of storage space. Close to all. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Malverne
1 Unit Available
180 Rolling St
180 Rolling Street, Malverne, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2175 sqft
3 br house for rent - Property Id: 250285 Totally Renovated Home w/ All High-End Upgrades! This Home Boasts a Custom Kitchen w/ Quartz Ctrps/ SS Appls (Frig w/ Wifi), 2 Brand New Baths (1 w/ Jacuzzi & 1 w/ Body Jets), Living Rm w/ Fpl, 3 Huge Bdrms
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Elmont
1 Unit Available
19 Interstate Street
19 I Street, Elmont, NY
A gorgeous colonial, all newly renovated with a beautiful decor. New kitchen with new appliances, new bathrooms, new windows, molding, doors hardware and new flooring.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
42 E Hawthorne Avenue
42 East Hawthorne Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Price Reduced!!! Diamond Condition for this 3 BR 2 Full Baths Apt, Spacious Living Room, Modern Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Two Door Fridge, Dishwasher, Granite Counter Tops.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Elmont
1 Unit Available
129 Meacham Avenue
129 Meacham Avenue, Elmont, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Walk Up apartment, Eat in Kitchen, Living Room, Bedroom, Bedroom, Bedroom, One Full bath,
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Bayside
1 Unit Available
221-23 Kingsbury Ave
221-23 Kingsbury Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 221-23 Kingsbury Ave in Queens. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Bellerose Floral Park
1 Unit Available
80-01 249 Street
80-01 249th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1836 sqft
Walk-in Basement with open layout. Above, 3 bedrooms, totally renovated with hardwood floors, new kitchen with s/s appliances and granite countertops. Located on prime location, close to all shops, schools and public transportation.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Bayside
1 Unit Available
80-70 209 Street
80-70 209th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Step in to this fully renovated house in the heart of Hollis Hills. This home offers 4 generous size bedrooms, formal dining room, formal living room, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and fully finished basement.
