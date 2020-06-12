/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:33 PM
181 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North New Hyde Park, NY
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
North New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
6000 Royal Court
6000 Royal Ct, North New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
2078 sqft
Luxury living at its best in this corner 2 bed, 2.5 bathroom residence with a den.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
North New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
2000 Royal Court
2000 Royal Ct, North New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
1940 sqft
North Hills. Fabulous Penthouse residence previously a model unit. 2 bedroom 2.5 bath corner residence, South East exposure. Features windows all around. Private balcony off the living and dinning room.
Results within 1 mile of North New Hyde Park
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
410 Jericho Turnpike
410 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Recently renovated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment located in the heart of New Hyde Park. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Large living room leads to kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Glen Oaks
1 Unit Available
74-21 260 Street
74-21 260th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Come and see this beautiful 2 bedrooms/1bath with separate dining / extra room and living room. this apt is located close to public transportation to Manhattan and also the complex has a tennis court and laundry on site. Street parking is easy.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
New Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
521 Hillside Blvd
521 Hillside Boulevard, New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Lovely 2 Bedroom House Rental w/ Full Finished Basement that Features a Full Bath, Laundry & Entertainment Space.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Floral Park
1 Unit Available
84-63 256th Street
84-63 256th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2 Bedroom Rental in Floral Park with Living Room, Kitchen, Full Bathroom.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Floral Park
1 Unit Available
80-36 268th St
80-36 268th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
4000 sqft
Two bedroom, 1 bath 2nd floor apartment in single family home conveniently located in Glen Oaks. Sharing kitchen, living room and dining room on the first floor. Close to public transportation and shopping.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Glen Oaks
1 Unit Available
74-44 260th
74-44 260th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Glen Oaks Co-op Apartment Rental with 2 Bedroom, Living Room/Dining Room, Kitchen , Full Bath. School district #26. Shopping And transportation is closeby.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Glen Oaks
1 Unit Available
260-02 75 Ave
260-02 75th Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1 bed room, big living rm, formal Dinning rm, Eik, Full Bath, A-Type on first floor.New Bath room, New granite kitchen counter top, Close to every thing. Sd#26, very easy for public transportation.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Garden City Park
1 Unit Available
15 6th Avenue
15 6th Avenue, Garden City Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 15 6th Avenue in Garden City Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of North New Hyde Park
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Garden City
8 Units Available
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Great Neck
16 Units Available
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
$
Garden City
12 Units Available
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,745
1136 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Mineola
5 Units Available
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,780
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
West Hempstead
8 Units Available
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1191 sqft
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Bayside
1 Unit Available
74-73 220th Street
74-73 220th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom in Oakland Gardens. Sunlit on a Quiet Block in Great Neighborhood. Great School District. All wooden Floors. Close to Alley Pond Park and All Major Highways. New Stainless Steel Appliances. Great Countertop.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Queens Village
1 Unit Available
214-08 104th Ave
214-08 104th Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Renovated two bedrooms apt. *All Information Deemed Reliable Must Be Re-Verified By Tenant(s)**
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Mineola
1 Unit Available
255 Mineola Blvd
255 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Very nice apartment, near bus, RR, park, schools and library
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Manhasset
1 Unit Available
148 Hillside Avenue
148 Hillside Avenue, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
walk to town, school, and train, offstreet parking for 2 cars Subject to tenant financial & background check applicant responsible fro fees
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Laurelton
1 Unit Available
12818 Francis Lewis Boulevard
128-18 Francis Lewis Boulevard, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1 bedroom, living, kitchen, and bathroom close to shopping and all transportation.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Manhasset
1 Unit Available
34 Bayview Court
34 Bayview Court, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Rental in the heart of Manhasset. Open Kitchen/Dining, Hardwood Floors, Finished Basement, Laundry, Screened Porch, Patio, Close to Town, LIRR and Manhasset High School.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Bellerose Floral Park
1 Unit Available
242-15 Hillside Avenue
242-15 Hillside Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Stainless Steel Appliances, Oak Wood Floors, Granite Counter Top, Excellent Location, Convenient To All/Schools/Park/Shopping/Public Transportation, 15 Minutes To JFK Airport,
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Albertson
1 Unit Available
143 Searingtown Road
143 Searingtown Road South, Albertson, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1300 sqft
Duplex 1st Floor With 2nd Floor, Apartment Except Basement For Rent.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Bellerose Floral Park
1 Unit Available
253-26 85th Road
253-26 85th Road, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Lovely renovated apartment on 2nd Floor. Located on tree-lined, quiet street in SD #26. Features EIK with Quartz Countertops & Brand New Appliances. Large Living Room, 2 Spacious Bedrooms, Full Bath with tub & shower stall.
Similar Pages
North New Hyde Park 2 BedroomsNorth New Hyde Park 3 BedroomsNorth New Hyde Park Apartments with BalconyNorth New Hyde Park Apartments with Garage
North New Hyde Park Apartments with GymNorth New Hyde Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth New Hyde Park Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJGlen Cove, NY
Hempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NYLong Beach, NYHuntington Station, NYGarden City, NYManorhaven, NYUniondale, NYAlbertson, NYPort Washington, NYNorth Hills, NY