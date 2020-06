Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Cerdarwood Model with three large bedrooms, two and half baths with granite counters, main floor Family Room, Formal Living and Dining Room with fireplace and an eat-in-kitchen. This is an end unit with extra driveway parking plus a two car garage.. Available in July