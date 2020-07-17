All apartments in Mount Vernon
472 Gramatan Ave 1DD
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

472 Gramatan Ave 1DD

472 Gramatan Avenue · (914) 664-5000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

472 Gramatan Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY 10552
North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1DD · Avail. now

$1,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 Bedroom Co-op Rental in Fleetwood! - Property Id: 213415

Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online. Please fill out our application at the link below and an agent will be in contact with you shortly to schedule a viewing.
https://www.fleetwoodrealty.com/application

Co-op Rental!
**BOARD APPROVAL REQUIRED

Each applicant must:
Minimum Annual Income Requirement: $68,000

** $350 board application fee
** One months brokers fee due at lease signing due as tenant's agent

Must see, co-op in rental a financially sound, pet friendly building with plenty of light and great views. The area has its own “Fleetwood” train station and it is approximately 24 minutes by Metro North to Grand Central Station. The complex is walking distance to Gramatan Avenue which offers mom and pop owned bars, restaurants, CVS and local post office and 3 banks. Fleetwood has a wonderfully diverse selection of restaurants and shops and is just a terrific low key community
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/472-gramatan-ave-mount-vernon-ny-unit-1dd/213415
Property Id 213415

(RLNE5956744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 472 Gramatan Ave 1DD have any available units?
472 Gramatan Ave 1DD has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 472 Gramatan Ave 1DD currently offering any rent specials?
472 Gramatan Ave 1DD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 472 Gramatan Ave 1DD pet-friendly?
Yes, 472 Gramatan Ave 1DD is pet friendly.
Does 472 Gramatan Ave 1DD offer parking?
No, 472 Gramatan Ave 1DD does not offer parking.
Does 472 Gramatan Ave 1DD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 472 Gramatan Ave 1DD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 472 Gramatan Ave 1DD have a pool?
No, 472 Gramatan Ave 1DD does not have a pool.
Does 472 Gramatan Ave 1DD have accessible units?
No, 472 Gramatan Ave 1DD does not have accessible units.
Does 472 Gramatan Ave 1DD have units with dishwashers?
No, 472 Gramatan Ave 1DD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 472 Gramatan Ave 1DD have units with air conditioning?
No, 472 Gramatan Ave 1DD does not have units with air conditioning.
