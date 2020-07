Amenities

hardwood floors parking air conditioning some paid utils range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Bright unit in the Gardens at Mt. Kisco. Second floor unit with wood floors, one bedroom. 20.00 per occupant non refundable at application. Convenient to all. Sponsor unit. Common laundry. Tenant may install ac unit in conjunction with super. Tenant pays electric, heat and hot water. Utilities are electric. Available upon approval. One unassigned parking space.