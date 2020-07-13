Apartment List
/
NY
/
mineola
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:57 AM

261 Apartments for rent in Mineola, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mineola apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Mineola
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,084
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,680
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 01:32am
$
7 Units Available
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,752
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,669
1141 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Mineola
205 Mineola Blvd
205 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mineola 1 Bed 1.5 Baths all updated with hardwood floors and wall to wall carpeting in master.Featuring Updated baths & SS appliances with new granite with balcony and parking.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Mineola
233 Jackson Avenue
233 Jackson Avenue, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
Spacious 3 bedroom apartment close to all amenities including shopping, dining, LIRR, Park, Tennis Courts, Library and Schools. Please wear Face Covering and Gloves for showings.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Mineola
138 Jerome Avenue
138 Jerome Avenue, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Updated Apartment with Eat-In Kitchen, Formal Living Room, Spacious Bedrooms, Laundry Room, Yard Space, Driveway Parking, Close TO LIRR, Close to Shopping and Much, Much More.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mineola
101 Jackson Ave
101 Jackson Avenue, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
1050 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Super spacious condo/lux bldg in Mineola - Property Id: 312113 Large 1br condo w/balcony in luxury doorman bldg. Corner unit w/windowed kit & bath. Euro kit w/granite counters & new s/s appliances. Italian tile bath w/new vanity.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Mineola
147 Main Street
147 Main Street, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1680 sqft
Recently built Luxury Building. Penthouse unit with 1680 sq ft of living space. Laundry in unit. 40 foot balcony w/ French door access. Cherrywood Kitchen,Granite Countertops, SS appliances with Harwood floors.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Mineola
220 Pershing Parkway
220 Pershing Parkway, Mineola, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
1400 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom whole house rental. Fenced in yard. Use of driveway. Use of yard. Washer Dryer allowed. Close to LIJ Hospital, Winthrop Hospital and Northwell Health Manhasset. Close to Hofstra and Adelphi University.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Mineola
229 Lincoln Avenue
229 Lincoln Avenue, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Bright and Sunny 2 Bedroom 2nd floor apartment in a two family house. Eat-in-Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, Full Bath. Parking for one car on part of driveway. Tenant pays for electric and cable. Close to Long Island Rail Road.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Mineola
90 Main St
90 Main Street, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
This is commercial space, rear space, it is for medical office, retail store, fast food, full basement, face to mineola station parking, near Hospital , courts, post office, shopping, restaurants and more.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Mineola
3 Birchwood Court
3 Birchwood Court, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,985
Location Location Location! 1 Bedroom Apartment Located In Birchwood Court. Rent Includes Gas, Heat And Water. No Smoking. No Pets. Laundry On Premises.

1 of 5

Last updated March 20 at 05:29am
1 Unit Available
Mineola
248 Mckinley Pky
248 Mckinley Parkway, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
Large Eat in kitchen, Living Room, 3 small bedrooms, Full bath Two car garage plus storage room in 4 family house

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Mineola
225 1st Street
225 1st Street, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,938
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**One Bedroom Apt** Gas & Heat Included**Laundry Room in the Building**Just Blocks to the LIRR, Hospital, Shopping & More! Parking Available @ $150/mo
Results within 1 mile of Mineola

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
711 Willis Avenue
711 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
Top Floor Unit. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Indoor Parking

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
717 Willis Avenue
717 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Location, Location, Location! Welcome To This Spacious One Bedroom Situated In The Heart Of Williston Park, Updated Kitchen And Bath Washer/Dryer. Includes 1 Space In Parking Garage, Pet Friendly And Minutes Away From Shopping And Lirr.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Albertson
109 Dorset Avenue
109 Dorset Avenue, Albertson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Corner home, bright and airy, just painted, wood floors newly finished, lots of storage, great location with a walk to Railroad.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
70 Exeter Street
70 Exeter Street, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
This is a ice first floor apartment. Three bedrooms, 1 bath, dining room, living room, Eat-in kitchen, half finished basement with washer, dryer. Two parking spots in driveway, backyard goes with first floor.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
713 Willis Avenue
713 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Spacious 1 Bedroom located in the heart of Williston Park. Updated Kitchen, washer/dryer, garage. Walking distance to shopping,

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Old Westbury
75 Bacon Road
75 Bacon Road, Old Westbury, NY
8 Bedrooms
$20,000
9000 sqft
Set Behind Gated Entry on 4 quiet acres w IG Pool,this Magnificent 9yr old Estate Offers Unparalleled Luxury, Spacious Formal Rms w Fireplaces, w Fabulous Chef's Kitchen opens to large Den,1st Flr MasterSuite & Second Floor Jr Master plus 4/5

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Garden City Park
17 Central Ave
17 Central Avenue, Garden City Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1314 sqft
Totally redone with open concept. Hardwood floors, new windows, new kitchen, new baths, Hi-Hats, Large Queen- size bedrooms, lots of closets, Large basement for storage, Lite and bright. Good size yard.
Results within 5 miles of Mineola
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:32am
8 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,726
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,087
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
18 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,848
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,246
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,792
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
9 Units Available
Great Neck
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,680
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,925
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:32am
4 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,848
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,868
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
City Guide for Mineola, NY

Mineola was originally known as The Branch, thanks to the post office located here. In June of 1858, the town's name was officially changed to Mineola, derived from the original settling Algonquin Indians' word Meniolagamika, which translates to "a friendly or pleasant village."

Mineola is located in the Town of Hempstead in Nassau County, New York. This Long Island "friendly village" (as it's lovingly referred to by its proud inhabitants) is a town with rich United States original settlement heritage. As locals will quickly point out to you, it is not to be confused with the town in Texas with the same name. Believe it or not, the Texas town was in fact named by a homesick, Wild West, frontier-busting railroad pioneer who longed for his native Mineola, New York, home. The main thoroughfares that serve the area today, Jericho Turnpike and Old Country Road, take on deep historical significance dating back to the original settlers. Today, Mineola maintains a significant status in that it serves as the venue for the County Seat administration center, where all legal and official county business is conducted on a daily basis. The town also serves as the home to Winthrop University Hospital and Trauma Center, the county's largest and oldest established hospital (originally founded and known as Nassau Hospital), which is a nationally acclaimed award-winning medical facility. According to the US Census Bureau's 2010 statistics, there were 18,799 people, 7,473 households and 4,954 families residing in the village. Does that sound like a lot for a village? Well, it kind of is, but these inhabitants all make the time to come together every once in a while to celebrate their shared heritage. The Mineola Fair, which is held in May on Armed Forces Day, is Mineola's largest annual event. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Mineola, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mineola apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Mineola 1 BedroomsMineola 2 BedroomsMineola 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMineola 3 BedroomsMineola Apartments with Balcony
Mineola Apartments with GarageMineola Apartments with GymMineola Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMineola Apartments with ParkingMineola Apartments with Pool
Mineola Apartments with Washer-DryerMineola Dog Friendly ApartmentsMineola Pet Friendly PlacesMineola Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTValley Stream, NY
Long Beach, NYHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYRockville Centre, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYWest Hempstead, NYEast Garden City, NYGreat Neck, NYTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NY
Cedarhurst, NYLawrence, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NYGarden City, NYManorhaven, NYUniondale, NYAlbertson, NYPort Washington, NYNorth Hills, NYOld Westbury, NYByram, CTFreeport, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New York
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology