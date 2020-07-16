/
1 bedroom apartments
July 16 2020
139 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Manorhaven, NY
July 15
Manorhaven
37 Linwood Road S
37 Linwood Road South, Manorhaven, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,950
One of a kind gorgeous 1 bedroom duplex across the street from Manorhaven Beach Park! This lovely home features high ceilings, a loft like bedroom, 1 full and 1 half bathroom, in unit washer dryer, use of PRIVATE side yard, 1 car parking in the
Results within 1 mile of Manorhaven
July 15
Port Washington
1 Soundview Gardens D
1 Soundview Gdns, Port Washington North, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,815
800 sqft
Soundview Gardens - Property Id: 305809 ***NO BROKER FEE*** Beautiful Large 1 bedroom apartment in Port Washington. Hardwood Flooring Throughout, Spacious Rooms With Abundant Lights, Open Design Kitchen And Gas Stove.
July 15
Baxter Estates
303 Main Street
303 Main Street, Baxter Estates, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,450
700 sqft
Landmark building, Turn of century moldings. 12 ft ceilings with 8 ft windows. Fully fire alarmed & sprinklers. Overlooks PW Harbor, NYC views. Rooftop terrace for all tenants. Near PW RD. 25 min ride into NYC. Completely Renovated in 2007.
July 15
Port Washington
21 Wildwood Gardens A2
21 Wildwood Gdns, Port Washington North, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,295
800 sqft
Wildwood Gardens - Property Id: 305813 ***NO BROKER FEE*** Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment in Port Washington. Hardwood Flooring Throughout, Vaulted Ceilings Spacious Rooms With Abundant Lights, Open Design Kitchen And Gas Stove.
Results within 5 miles of Manorhaven
July 16
Glen Cove
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road, Glen Cove, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,599
749 sqft
Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing’s amenity-rich residences offer a modern, comfortable, waterside lifestyle with the parkland and promenade just outside its doors.
July 15
Great Neck
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,680
843 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
July 15
Great Neck Plaza
100 Cuttermill Road
100 Cuttermill Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
Sunny, 24 Hr Doorman Distinctive Century Building, Quiet Duplex Apt With Sparkling Brand New Wood Floors, Granite Kitchen, Marble Bathrooms, Lots Of Closets, Washer Dryer In Unit, Sky Light,1 Indoor Parking Spot Included with rent, 2 Terraces,
July 15
Great Neck Plaza
141 Great Neck Road
141 Great Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,100
All new!! Eik Stainless Steel Appliance, Granite, Wood Floors Through Out, Lr. L-Shape Dr. Large Master Br with a Bath and Stall Shower. Walk-in closet Powder Room, Terrace, Washer and dryer in the apt .24 Hours Doorman, Near Train Parks and Town.
July 15
Great Neck Plaza
17 Schenck Avenue
17 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,834
Great Neck. Large Top Floor 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment With Hardwood Floors Throughout, Beautiful Updated Bath And "Windowed" Kitchen. Heat Included. Parking Available (Additional $). In Very Close Proximity To Lirr, Shopping, Dining, And Much More.
July 15
Great Neck Plaza
26 Middle Neck Road
26 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
1100 sqft
To Ensure Everyones Safety, Everyone MUST Wear A Mask When Coming To A Showing. Virtual Tour Available! Carpet In Bedroom Will Be Taken Out.
July 15
Great Neck Plaza
23 Schenck Avenue
23 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,003
Great Neck. Closets Galore In This Newly Updated 2nd Floor Xl 1 Bedroom Apartment. Bright And Sunny. Pet Friendly, Supers On Site, Laundry In Building. Best Location, 1/2 Block From The Lirr On Lovely Tree-Lined Residential Street.
July 16
Glen Cove
167 GLEN COVE AVE - 3D
167 Glen Cove Avenue, Glen Cove, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,515
250 sqft
285 Sq Ft// Pets are not allowed at this property.
July 15
Port Washington
14 Bar Beach Rd
14 Bar Beach Road, Port Washington, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Park Section Location!!! This Bright and Sunny Second level apartment features one bedroom, one full bath with full Eat-in-kitchen. Conveniently located near the train, shops, restaurants and parks. Includes Heat!! Not to be missed!!!
July 15
Manhasset
484 Plandome Road
484 Plandome Road, Manhasset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,250
Apartment located in the heart of Manhasset's Plandome Road. Second floor walk up, one bedroom apt, eat in kitchen with quartz countertops, living room, ample closet space, full bath and washer/dryer. Hardwood floors.
July 15
Great Neck Plaza
13 Welwyn Road
13 Welwyn Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,317
Great Neck. Bright And Sunny First Floor 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment. Hardwood Floors Through-out. Huge Eat-in Kitchen. Updated Bath. Supers On Site, Laundry In Building. Best Location, 1/2 Block From The Lirr On Lovely Tree-Lined Residential Street.
July 15
Port Washington
100 Harbor View Drive SE
100 Harbor View Dr, Port Washington, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,500
1140 sqft
Beautiful, move in ready 1 Bedroom, 1 And A Half Bath Condo . Hardwood floors, granite countertops, new appliances, walk in shower, lovely built-ins. Can be rented fully furnished.
July 15
Port Washington
26 South Bayles Avenue
26 South Bayles Avenue, Port Washington, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
750 sqft
One bedroom one bath apt with large EIK with pvt balcony near train and town with off street parking More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/port-washington-ny?lid=12957874 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5458542)
July 15
Roslyn
300 Main Street
300 Main Street, Roslyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
No Fee!!! Xl Top Floor 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment In Ideally Located Garden Apartment Community. Polished Hardwood Floors Throughout, King-Sized Bedroom, Great Closet Space, Eat In Kitchen W/Gas Cooking, Updated Bath.
July 15
Great Neck Plaza
7 Bond Street
7 Bond Street, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
completely renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath condo unit with laminate wood floors, LED lighting, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new bathroom, open Living room/Dining room in Bond Plaza Condominium located in the heart of town and minutes
March 28
Manhasset
24 Vanderbilt Ave
24 Vanderbilt Ave, Manhasset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
Newly renovated Large 1 Bedroom, Full Bathroom, Lr/Dr ,Eat-In-Kitchen In The Immaculate Rental Building In Manhasset. Water & Heat Is Included! Laundry In Basement. Parking Available For Tenants $175/ Monthly. Close Walk To Shops & Lirr.
July 15
Great Neck Plaza
11 Schenck Avenue
11 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,829
Great Neck. Best Layout Top Floor 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment With Separate Dining Area (Can Be Converted Into Den/Office). Polished Hardwood Floors Throughout The Apartment. Top Central Location, Gn South Schools (Saddle Rock Elementary).
July 15
Great Neck Plaza
20 Clent Road
20 Clent Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Great Neck. Top Floor Xl 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment With Hardwood Floors Throughout. Updated Kitchen and Bath. Tons Of Closets. Off-Street Parking Available (Add't $). Cats Ok. Great Neck South Schools, Super And Laundry On Premise.
July 15
Great Neck Plaza
1 Portico Court
1 Portico Court, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,300
952 sqft
luxury 1 br 1.
July 15
Great Neck Plaza
15 Schenck Avenue
15 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,827
Great Neck. Top Floor Large 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Apartment With Separate Dining Area (Can Be Converted Into Den/Office). Polished Hardwood Floors Throughout The Apartment. Top Central Location, Great Neck South Schools (Saddle Rock Elementary).