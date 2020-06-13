/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:56 AM
119 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Manhasset, NY
Manhasset
92 Hillside Avenue
92 Hillside Avenue, Manhasset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
Beautiful semi attached 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths duplex with large fenced-in yard and 2 car private driveway. Conveniently located to town, train and schools.
Manhasset
163 Thompson Shore Road
163 Thompson Shore Road, Manhasset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Bright, spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment. 2nd floor in our legal 2 family home. LR, DR/Den, large storage room in basement with w/d. 1 car garage. Short walk to LIRR, town, school.
Results within 1 mile of Manhasset
Great Neck
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,140
1461 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Great Neck Gardens
20 Vista Hill Road
20 Vista Hill Road, Great Neck Gardens, NY
Gorgeous 1 family home in the North Great Neck School district for rent. Utilities paid by tenant. Small pets allowed. Tenant to pay commission of one month's rent.
North Hills
30 Aldgate Drive
30 Aldgate Drive East, North Hills, NY
Magnificent 'B' Model On Approx 1/2 Acre With Master Suite On Main Level. Modern Custom Spacious Eik W/Top Of The Line Appliances, New Baths, All New Moldings, And Hw Flrs. Spacious Lr/Dr. W/Fpl, O'size Family Rm W/Bar.
Great Neck
9 Wimbleton Ln
9 Wimbleton Lane, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,975
1850 sqft
Wonderful, expanded ranch in heart of Great Neck Village with hardwood floors, updated kitchen and cac. Has a large, sun filled family room open to kitchen. Park district privileges including pool, parks, ice skating, waterfront park with boating.
Thomaston
11 Saint George Road
11 Saint George Road, Thomaston, NY
Expanded Ranch With Sweeping Views! This South Facing, Sun Filled Home Has 4 Br and 2.5 bath. Walk Out/Above Ground Lower Level. Zoned For Baker Elementary, Great Neck South Middle & High School. Close To Lirr/Bus, Located On Quiet street.
Russell Gardens
200 S Middle Neck Road
200 South Middle Neck Road, Nassau County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1600 sqft
This bright large coop has bright living room ,master bedroom suite with full bathroom and closet. 2 additional full bedrooms and bathrooms. plus an office space.
Flower Hill
150 Crabapple Road
150 Crabapple Road, Flower Hill, NY
Built in 2005 Colonial Property, Luxury Custom Built 4 Beds &3Baths &2 Half Baths Brick With Magnificent Details Throughout.
Great Neck Plaza
2 Wyngate Place
2 Wyngate Place, Great Neck Plaza, NY
Welcome To This Builder's Stone/Brick Tudor. This House Offers A Foyer, Over-sized Living Room, Formal Dining Room And A Custom Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances And Granite Counter-tops.
Roslyn
1006 Mill Creek N
1006 Mill Crk N, Roslyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$8,600
Roslyn. Brand new townhouse model located in downtown Roslyn with elevator, luxury upgrades in floors, appliances, lighting, all finishes.
Plandome Manor
24 Gristmill Lane
24 Gristmill Road, Plandome Manor, NY
Set on over an acre of lush waterfront property,this FULLY FURNISHED 8000 sq ft.
Roslyn
304 Grist Mill Circle
304 Grist Mill Cir, Roslyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
3200 sqft
Roslyn. Like New 3-Story Town Home With Elevator With Many Luxury Upgrades In Floors, Appliances, Lighting, All Finishes. 3 Bedrooms/3 Upgraded Bathrooms, Powder Room, Dual Fireplace.
Flower Hill
102 Boulder Road
102 Boulder Road, Flower Hill, NY
Spacious expanded ranch in the heart of Flower Hill. 5 Bedroom,3 full Bath includes Master suite, LR W/Frpl,FDR,Kitchen with Separate Bfast Nook, LG Family Rm,Private Backyard W/ patio.
North Hills
49 Wimbledon Dr
49 Wimbledon Drive, North Hills, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2463 sqft
Cerdarwood Model with three large bedrooms, two and half baths with granite counters, main floor Family Room, Formal Living and Dining Room with fireplace and an eat-in-kitchen. This is an end unit with extra driveway parking plus a two car garage..
North Hills
109 Dove Hill Drive
109 Dove Hill Drive, North Hills, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,650
2700 sqft
Estates II - Desirable North Shore Gated Community With 24/7 Security. Living Room With High Ceilings & Door To Back Patio, Formal Dining Room, Spacious Eik, 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Private Quiet Location. Pool, Tennis, Gym & Clubhouse.
Great Neck
17 Hartley
17 Hartley Road, Great Neck, NY
Baker Hill Custom Elegant Colonial Home. Spacious Interiors. Duble Height Ceilings, Living Room with Fireplace. Granite EIK, Master Bedroom Suite with Spa, All Marble Baths. Near Elementary School.
Results within 5 miles of Manhasset
Albertson
15 Chaffee Avenue
15 Chaffee Avenue, Albertson, NY
Herricks Schools, Full House Rental, Colonial, Wood Floors, EIK, Formal LR/DR, Nice Size Family Room. Walk to LIRR, Schools, Stores, Close to ALL!
Bayside
221-23 Kingsbury Ave
221-23 Kingsbury Avenue, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 221-23 Kingsbury Ave in Queens. View photos, descriptions and more!
Bellerose Floral Park
80-01 249 Street
80-01 249th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1836 sqft
Walk-in Basement with open layout. Above, 3 bedrooms, totally renovated with hardwood floors, new kitchen with s/s appliances and granite countertops. Located on prime location, close to all shops, schools and public transportation.
Port Washington
22 Highfield Avenue
22 Highfield Avenue, Port Washington, NY
Spacious 4 BR, 3 Full Bath Hi-Ranch conveniently located across from Daly Elementary. Bright sunlit bedrooms with updated kitchen and bath. Move-in Condition. Property is also listed for sale at $999,000
Bayside
80-34 223 Street
80-34 223rd Street, Queens, NY
Introducing Beautiful, Sun-drenched, Well Maintained Tudor for rent on a manicured 7500 sq ft lot. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Kitchen is being updated and will have new appliances.
Bayside
80-70 209 Street
80-70 209th Street, Queens, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Step in to this fully renovated house in the heart of Hollis Hills. This home offers 4 generous size bedrooms, formal dining room, formal living room, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and fully finished basement.
Great Neck
35 Hicks Lane
35 Hicks Lane, Great Neck, NY
Spectacular Home For Rent Located in Great Neck! Features 4 bedrooms, Living w/ wood floors, Nice Dining & Kitchen for entertaining guests! Home will come fully furnished if needed! Detached Garage Great Neck North Schools.
