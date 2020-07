Amenities

Apartment located in the heart of Manhasset's Plandome Road. Second floor walk up, one bedroom apt, eat in kitchen with quartz countertops, living room, ample closet space, full bath and washer/dryer. Hardwood floors. High ceilings with beautiful architectural features. Includes one off street parking space. Tenant pays all utilities except water. Close to LIRR, shops and Northwell North Shore Hospital.