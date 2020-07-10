All apartments in Lincolndale
22 Larch Drive.
22 Larch Drive

22 Larch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22 Larch Drive, Lincolndale, NY 10541

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This delightful home located in Lincolndale, NY is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. This home greets you with an inviting scenery of trees and decorative rocks. The living room comes with hard flooring and large windows to maximize natural lighting. There is a ceiling fan in the upgraded kitchen, great for circulation when cooking on the renovated stove. All the bedrooms come carpeted with high ceilings to promote great spacing within the home. There is a washing area that includes a washer/dryer hookup. Behind this marvelous home is a massive backyard, great for activities and leisure. and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/faqs.aspx

Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage

MOVE-IN SPECIAL!

Move in by July 31st - GET 2nd MONTH FREE!

*Advertised re
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 22 Larch Drive have any available units?
22 Larch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolndale, NY.
What amenities does 22 Larch Drive have?
Some of 22 Larch Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Larch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22 Larch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Larch Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 22 Larch Drive is pet friendly.
Does 22 Larch Drive offer parking?
No, 22 Larch Drive does not offer parking.
Does 22 Larch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Larch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Larch Drive have a pool?
No, 22 Larch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 22 Larch Drive have accessible units?
No, 22 Larch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Larch Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Larch Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Larch Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Larch Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

