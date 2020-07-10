22 Larch Drive.

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This delightful home located in Lincolndale, NY is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom. This home greets you with an inviting scenery of trees and decorative rocks. The living room comes with hard flooring and large windows to maximize natural lighting. There is a ceiling fan in the upgraded kitchen, great for circulation when cooking on the renovated stove. All the bedrooms come carpeted with high ceilings to promote great spacing within the home. There is a washing area that includes a washer/dryer hookup. Behind this marvelous home is a massive backyard, great for activities and leisure. and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/faqs.aspx



Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage



MOVE-IN SPECIAL!



Move in by July 31st - GET 2nd MONTH FREE!



*Advertised re

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.