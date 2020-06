Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Pet-Friendly, Big, Beautiful, Open And Bright Brick Split Backing Nature Preserve In The Westbrook Park Section Of Levittown With East Meadow Schools. Granite Kitchen Opens To Lr And Dr, Master With Full Bath And Two More Family Brs With New Hall Bath, 2-Zone Ac, Ground Level Family Room With New Half Bath Opens To Patio And Back Yard, Finished Basement. Pets Interviewed With Applicants!