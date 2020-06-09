154 Kingfisher Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Newly renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home. First floor features living room w/fireplace, in wall a/c unit, EIK w/granite counter top, dishwasher & microwave, bathroom, 2 bedrooms w/large closets, separate office w/rear entrance. Second floor Master Bedroom Suite, in-wall a/c unit, separate dressing area w/washer/dryer, separate sitting area and full bath. New 2 zone baseboard heat, house is cable ready wired and offers an abundance of daylight with blinds on all windows. Large fenced in yard with new patio. Centrally located to highways, shopping, Hospital and LIRR.