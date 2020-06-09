All apartments in Levittown
Find more places like 154 Kingfisher Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Levittown, NY
/
154 Kingfisher Rd
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:17 PM

154 Kingfisher Rd

154 Kingfisher Road · (516) 316-4958
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Levittown
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

154 Kingfisher Road, Levittown, NY 11756
Levittown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home. First floor features living room w/fireplace, in wall a/c unit, EIK w/granite counter top, dishwasher & microwave, bathroom, 2 bedrooms w/large closets, separate office w/rear entrance. Second floor Master Bedroom Suite, in-wall a/c unit, separate dressing area w/washer/dryer, separate sitting area and full bath. New 2 zone baseboard heat, house is cable ready wired and offers an abundance of daylight with blinds on all windows. Large fenced in yard with new patio. Centrally located to highways, shopping, Hospital and LIRR.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 Kingfisher Rd have any available units?
154 Kingfisher Rd has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 154 Kingfisher Rd have?
Some of 154 Kingfisher Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 Kingfisher Rd currently offering any rent specials?
154 Kingfisher Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 Kingfisher Rd pet-friendly?
No, 154 Kingfisher Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Levittown.
Does 154 Kingfisher Rd offer parking?
Yes, 154 Kingfisher Rd does offer parking.
Does 154 Kingfisher Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 154 Kingfisher Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 Kingfisher Rd have a pool?
No, 154 Kingfisher Rd does not have a pool.
Does 154 Kingfisher Rd have accessible units?
No, 154 Kingfisher Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 154 Kingfisher Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 154 Kingfisher Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 154 Kingfisher Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 154 Kingfisher Rd has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 154 Kingfisher Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Levittown 1 BedroomsLevittown 2 Bedrooms
Levittown 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLevittown Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Levittown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Queens, NYBronx, NYNew Rochelle, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYMineola, NYValley Stream, NYCentral Islip, NY
Long Beach, NYHuntington Station, NYRockville Centre, NYHauppauge, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYMamaroneck, NY
West Hempstead, NYEast Garden City, NYGreat Neck, NYJericho, NYHuntington, NYLido Beach, NYBethpage, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
CUNY Lehman CollegeHofstra University
Iona College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity