154 Kingfisher Rd

Amenities
Newly renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home. First floor features living room w/fireplace, in wall a/c unit, EIK w/granite counter top, dishwasher & microwave, bathroom, 2 bedrooms w/large closets, separate office w/rear entrance. Second floor Master Bedroom Suite, in-wall a/c unit, separate dressing area w/washer/dryer, separate sitting area and full bath. New 2 zone baseboard heat, house is cable ready wired and offers an abundance of daylight with blinds on all windows. Large fenced in yard with new patio. Centrally located to highways, shopping, Hospital and LIRR.