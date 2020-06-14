/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:32 PM
111 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lawrence, NY
Last updated July 24 at 10:21pm
Lawrence
1 Unit Available
284 Central Ave
284 Central Avenue, Lawrence, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
Desirable 1st Floor Freshly Painted Large 1 Bedroom Junior, Closets Galore, Intercom Security, Easy Access to Laundry Room, Lots of Street Parking & Registered Parking Available for a Fee.
Results within 1 mile of Lawrence
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
1008 Central Avenue
1008 Central Avenue, Woodmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment with Washer/Dryer.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Cedarhurst
1 Unit Available
530 Hudson Ave
530 Hudson Place, Cedarhurst, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
Lovely Spacious Unit In Condo Bldg, W/W Carpet, Galley Kitchen, LR/DR Combo, 1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath. Indoor Parking Spot Included. Elevator Bldg, Washer/Dryer On The Floor. Garbage Disposable On Floor. Bedroom Wall Mirrored.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
874 W Broadway
874 West Broadway, Woodmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1 Bedroom Apt In The Heart Of Woodmere. Bright & Sunny, Freshly Painted, Close To RR, Shopping & Houses Of Worship. Laundry On Premises.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
West End
1 Unit Available
21 Virginia Avenue
21 Virginia Avenue, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$8,500
Long Beach---west end wide beach block, 4 th house from the ocean---- Immaculate and beautiful--3 room apartment JUST PERFECT--- private BBQ area all light and airy The true beach decor Have a wonderful Summer
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Westholme South
1 Unit Available
611 W Broadway
611 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
Location Location. This one bedroom rental is close to the west end s shop and restaurants and is one mile from the LIRR. Wood Floors throughout, freshly painted. Oversized deck has a nice ocean view. Virtual tour is available.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
West End
1 Unit Available
979 Oceanfront
979 Oceanfront, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$18,750
380 sqft
Oceanfront West End One Bedroom Apartment with Parking. Just bring your bathing suit and enjoy summer at the beach! Newly Renovated. New Furnishings.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Westholme South
1 Unit Available
116 Lindell Blvd
116 Lindell Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$15,000
Summer Rental - One block from the ocean! Come home to an oversized 1 Bedroom apartment soaked in sunlight. All utilities included. Updated bathroom & Shared Laundry Room. Pets allowed at owners' discretion and w/ additional pet deposit.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Cedarhurst
1 Unit Available
300 Cedarhurst Avenue
300 Cedarhurst Avenue, Cedarhurst, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
First floor Garden apartment. One bedroom, 1 Bathroom w/a Tub, hardwood Floors, garage parking, Eat-in-kitchen, Walk to all, LIRR, Cedarhurst Park, Shopping, etc.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Westholme South
1 Unit Available
512 W Park Ave
512 West Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Quaint 1 bedroom, 2nd floor apartment that is central to all!!!!! Heart of West Holme neighborhood with easy, easy access to LIRR, restaurants, shops & our amazing boardwalk & beach! Large porch & lots of storage. No pets, No washer/dryer.
Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
Cedarhurst
1 Unit Available
623 Central Avenue 623
623 Central Avenue, Cedarhurst, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bathroom, Eik, Wood Floors, Elevator Building, Spacious Rooms. Laundry Room In Building. New Stove, Dishwasher & Refrigerator. Freshly Painted. Close To RR, Shopping & Houses Of Worship.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
West End
1 Unit Available
1113 Oceanfront 1113
1113 Oceanfront, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
Direct Oceanfront Garden Apt.! Step out to the ocean right at your front door!! Private Front Porch, Updated Kitchen, Parking for 1 Car Included. Pets are Welcome !!
Results within 5 miles of Lawrence
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Rockville Centre
27 Units Available
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,805
843 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Central District
2 Units Available
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,427
956 sqft
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.
Verified
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Valley Stream
2 Units Available
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,597
925 sqft
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.
Verified
Last updated June 11 at 05:23pm
Far Rockaway
11 Units Available
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,599
Coastal community on the edge of Queens and Long Island, an easy train ride from the heart of the city. Spacious residential apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, separate dining rooms and remodeled kitchens.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Bay Park
1 Unit Available
114 Malecon St
114 Malecon Street, Bay Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
600 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful Cottage Was Just Raised With 1 Bedroom - Property Id: 94836 Beautiful Cottage Was Just Raised With 1 Bedroom, Big Living Room, Kit, Ready For Washer And Dryer Lots Of Storage Space On The Lower Level And Upper Level.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Rockaway Beach
1 Unit Available
309 Beach 73rd Street
309 Beach 73rd Street, Queens, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
COMPLETELY UPDATED 1 BEDROOM BUNGLAOW IN HIP AREA OF ROCKAWAY BEACH. STEPS AWAY FROM PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, SHOPS, RESTAURANTS AND THE YMCA. SHORT WALK TO THE BEACH
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
North Valley Stream
1 Unit Available
1075 Fenwood Drive
1075 Fenwood Drive, North Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION LOVELY ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH CO-OP IN THE HEART OF VALLEY PARK ESTATES THIS CO-OP IS A MUST SEE. EXTREMELY CLOSE TO TRANSPORTATION AND SHOPPING.YOUR KEYS AWAIT YOU.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
854 E Broadway
854 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
1400 sqft
This is a very bright, large and spacious junior 4. The balcony is over sized and has views of NYC + a partial ocean view. There is a full bathroom + a half bath. Stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Central District
1 Unit Available
215 W Broadway
215 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$5,500
Summer Rental--Cozy 1 bedroom condo has entry hall with closet, livingroom, open eat-in kitchen, bedroom, & bath. Great location by beach & boardwalk. Close to LIRR & restaurants.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Island Park
1 Unit Available
27 Lancaster Rd
27 Lancaster Road, Island Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
Upgraded 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Rental in Island Park. 2 Floors Unit in 2Family Home - The First Floor Has Upgraded Kitchen. Second Floor has Large Living Room, Brand New Bathroom, and 1 Bedroom. Driveway and Parking Available.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
845 E Walnut Street
845 East Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
Beachside Yearly Rental In The East End! This Second Floor Apartment Features 1 Bed And 1 Full Bath, New Wood Flooring, Huge South Facing Deck On The Upper Level, Lovely Backyard And Short Distance To The Beach, Transportation, Golf LIRR...
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
East End South
1 Unit Available
20 Franklin Boulevard
20 Franklin Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
No Broker Fee! Lovely one bedroom with ocean views from the balcony. Water is included. Off Street Parking on first come first serve basis. Laundry on the premises. Bike room.
