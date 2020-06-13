/
/
lawrence
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:42 PM
246 Apartments for rent in Lawrence, NY📍
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Lawrence
1 Unit Available
349 Central Avenue
349 Central Avenue, Lawrence, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Renovated 2BR Apt, Bright & Sunny, SS Appliances, Crown Molding, Close To RR, Shopping & Houses Of Worship.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Lawrence
1 Unit Available
285 Central Avenue
285 Central Avenue, Lawrence, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2 Bedroom Apartment in the Heart of Lawrence, Spacious Living Room, Close to Railroad, Shopping, Library & Houses of Worship.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Lawrence
1 Unit Available
260 Central Avenue
260 Central Avenue, Lawrence, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1422 sqft
Luxurious Condominium With 5 Star Amenities, 3rd Floor, 2BR, 2.5 Bath Apt In Elevator Bldg, LR/DR, Wood & Granite Kitchen W/Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite Island, Terrace, Washer/Dryer, Beautiful Eye To Detail. Parking & Storage Included.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Far Rockaway
1 Unit Available
1213 Doughty Boulevard
1213 Doughty Boulevard, Lawrence, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
SECOND FLOOR OF A 2 FAMILY HOME. 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, WASHER & DRYER IN THE UNIT, KOSHER EAT-IN-KITCHEN, USE OF YARD SHARED WITH THE DOWNSTAIRS TENANTS
1 of 9
Last updated July 24 at 10:21pm
Lawrence
1 Unit Available
284 Central Ave
284 Central Avenue, Lawrence, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Desirable 1st Floor Freshly Painted Large 1 Bedroom Junior, Closets Galore, Intercom Security, Easy Access to Laundry Room, Lots of Street Parking & Registered Parking Available for a Fee.
Results within 1 mile of Lawrence
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
West End
1 Unit Available
21 Maryland Avenue
21 Maryland Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Long Beach--Ocean view 5 room ALL NEW apartment, Large front deck with water views, Extra large living room with dining area, beautiful kitchen and bath, great appliances, moldings, high hats all hi end finishes, washer and dryer in the unit,
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Far Rockaway
1 Unit Available
11-20 foam place
11-20 Foam Place, Queens, NY
Studio
$3,750
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious basement Studio, 1 bathroom, Living room, eat-in kitchen , Smart TV, Free wifi and internet. One king size bed and a sofa couch bed. Beautiful get away couple of minutes away from Far Rockaways 11km beach boardwalks.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
West End
1 Unit Available
48 Virginia Ave
48 Virginia Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
Gorgeous Fema Compliant Full House Rental Located In The Trendy West End. Enter Into A Full Finished Foyer With Access To The Two Car Garage With Tons Of Additional Storage. House Features Bedrooms And 1 Bath Completely Updated.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
1008 Central Avenue
1008 Central Avenue, Woodmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment with Washer/Dryer.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
East Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
101 Troy Avenue
101 Troy Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully renovated Upstairs Apartment, New Kitchen w/ SS Applicances, Living Room w/ Terrace, Dinette, Bedroom, Bedroom, Bathroom, Washer/Dryer, Shared Use of Yard, One parking spot in driveway, Private Beach Community
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
265 W Fulton St
265 West Fulton Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
Large Top Floor 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Including Master Bedrooms. Enjoy Hardwood Floors Throughout, Private Deck, Ample Closets, Ample Sunlight, One Car Driveway and Pets Allowed.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Cedarhurst
1 Unit Available
559 Arlington Pl
559 Arlington Place, Cedarhurst, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 559 Arlington Pl in Cedarhurst. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
East Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
74 Brookline Avenue
74 Brookline Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
East Atlantic Beach Prime location, private beach community, Eff Kitchen, Dinette, Living room, Full Bath, Bedroom, Bedroom w/room off bedroom (baby room, office etc), tenant pays portion of utilities, porch, street parking
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Hewlett Neck
1 Unit Available
187 Hewlett Neck Road
187 Hewlett Neck Road, Hewlett Neck, NY
6 Bedrooms
$8,000
5529 sqft
Stately And Incredible Spacious Colonial With 6 Bedrooms, 5.5 Baths, Completely Renovated Eik With Oversized Granite Island & A Large Additional Dining Space.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
West End
1 Unit Available
16 Virginia Avenue
16 Virginia Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Long Beach: Winter Rental Oct 2020, Beach Side 3br 2bth whole house 1 mos security no pets.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
East Atlantic Beach
1 Unit Available
103 Malone
103 Malone Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Prime E. Atlantic Beach Mint Apartment On First Floor. Spacious Living Room W/ Two Large Bedrooms, EIK, Living Rm, & Full Bath.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
West End
1 Unit Available
905 Oceanfront
905 Oceanfront, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
Best Summer Rental on entire South-West Shore.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Cedarhurst
1 Unit Available
530 Hudson Ave
530 Hudson Place, Cedarhurst, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Spacious Unit In Condo Bldg, W/W Carpet, Galley Kitchen, LR/DR Combo, 1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath. Indoor Parking Spot Included. Elevator Bldg, Washer/Dryer On The Floor. Garbage Disposable On Floor. Bedroom Wall Mirrored.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
72 Brower Avenue
72 Brower Avenue, Woodmere, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Charming Colonial In Old Woodmere On Oversized Property, Formal Living Room W/Fplc, Formal DR, Enclosed & Heated Front Room Ideal For Office or Den, Pinewood Floors & French Doors, Full Basement, Large Master BR W/Bath, 2 Huge Bedrooms, 2 Full
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Cedarhurst
1 Unit Available
404 Pearsall Avenue
404 Pearsall Avenue, Cedarhurst, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Bright & Sunny Great 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, Renovated Apt W/Full Finished Basement, Large Eik W/Quartz Countertops, Dishwasher, Gas Stove, Washer/Dryer, Gleaming HW Floors, Use Of Yard, Close To RR, Shopping & Houses Of Worship.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
823 Peninsula Boulevard
823 Peninsula Boulevard, Woodmere, NY
6 Bedrooms
$4,000
Spacious 6 Bedroom Home, LR W/Vaulted Ceilings & Fplc, Oversized Den W/Fplc, Lg Family Rm, CAC, 5 Bedrooms On One Level, Close To RR, Shopping & Houses Of Worship.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Woodmere
1 Unit Available
874 W Broadway
874 West Broadway, Woodmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1 Bedroom Apt In The Heart Of Woodmere. Bright & Sunny, Freshly Painted, Close To RR, Shopping & Houses Of Worship. Laundry On Premises.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
West End
1 Unit Available
30 Arizona Ave
30 Arizona Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
2200 sqft
SPECTACULAR 3BR, 2.5 BATH -NEWLY CONSTRUCTED - OCEANVIEW- WESTERN EXPOSURE 2- SUN FILLED DECKS...
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Westholme South
1 Unit Available
606 W Walnut Street
606 West Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
LONG BEACH -Prime Westholme area near the Beach, main floor 4 room apartment: living room, kitchen with breakfast nook, 2 bedrooms, private washer and dryer, high ceilings, parquet hard wood floors, convenient to public transportation.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Lawrence rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,680.
Some of the colleges located in the Lawrence area include LIU Brooklyn, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Hudson County Community College, New Jersey City University, and Saint Peter's University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lawrence from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Jersey City.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJUnion City, NJ
Englewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYMineola, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NYCliffside Park, NJGarden City, NYManorhaven, NYUniondale, NYAlbertson, NY