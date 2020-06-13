All apartments in Lawrence
Lawrence, NY
64 Lawrence Ave
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:30 AM

64 Lawrence Ave

64 Lawrence Avenue · No Longer Available
Lawrence
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
3 Bedrooms
Location

64 Lawrence Avenue, Lawrence, NY 11559
Lawrence

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
bike storage
garage
Welcome home to this magnificent 7 bedroom 6 bath full house for rent in proper Lawrence! $7500 a month Breathtaking entrance with soaring ceilings and grand skylight flooding the house with natural light. Get comfortable in this luxurious home featuring fully-loaded amenities such as a chef style kitchen with double stoves/dishwashers a marble island center masterpiece, marbled fireplace, grand master bathroom ensuite with a turbo jet jacuzzi, and a private backyard green garden. Flexible lease terms ranging 1 month to 1 years RealStreet2791

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 Lawrence Ave have any available units?
64 Lawrence Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, NY.
What amenities does 64 Lawrence Ave have?
Some of 64 Lawrence Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 Lawrence Ave currently offering any rent specials?
64 Lawrence Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 Lawrence Ave pet-friendly?
No, 64 Lawrence Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawrence.
Does 64 Lawrence Ave offer parking?
Yes, 64 Lawrence Ave does offer parking.
Does 64 Lawrence Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 64 Lawrence Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 Lawrence Ave have a pool?
No, 64 Lawrence Ave does not have a pool.
Does 64 Lawrence Ave have accessible units?
No, 64 Lawrence Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 64 Lawrence Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 64 Lawrence Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 64 Lawrence Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 64 Lawrence Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
