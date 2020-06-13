64 Lawrence Ave

Amenities
Welcome home to this magnificent 7 bedroom 6 bath full house for rent in proper Lawrence! $7500 a month Breathtaking entrance with soaring ceilings and grand skylight flooding the house with natural light. Get comfortable in this luxurious home featuring fully-loaded amenities such as a chef style kitchen with double stoves/dishwashers a marble island center masterpiece, marbled fireplace, grand master bathroom ensuite with a turbo jet jacuzzi, and a private backyard green garden. Flexible lease terms ranging 1 month to 1 years RealStreet2791