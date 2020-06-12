47 Grey Oaks Court

Amenities

PRIVATE LAKE FRONT OASIS! Kayak, swim, fish off YOUR dock Enjoy the peace and serenity of lakeside living Come see this hidden gem and feel your cares slip away w/gorgeous lake views from almost every room! Lake Carmel is a non-motor boat lake w/ 5 private beaches, bike paths, Arts on the Lake, & close to all. Step inside to your open concept first floor, comfortable living room w/wood burning fire place & gourmet updated kitchen w/gas stove, stainless steel appliances, granite & custom tiling. Two full updated bathroom Upstairs complete master suite with sitting room into master bedroom, door to back deck with stone patios, perennials. Home w washer/dryer, finished basement with extra room can be den/office and mud room from driveway area. Minutes to I84, train , shops, schools, bike trails, parks, gyms, town. TOO MUCH TO LIST! COME SEE! NO PETS! NO SMOKERS! NO EXCEPTIONS! Tenant pays utilities, oil & quarterly propane, landlord pays for alarm system. Possible August Occupancy