Lake Carmel, NY
47 Grey Oaks Court
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

47 Grey Oaks Court

47 Grey Oaks Court · (845) 216-4014
Location

47 Grey Oaks Court, Lake Carmel, NY 10512

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2081 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
PRIVATE LAKE FRONT OASIS! Kayak, swim, fish off YOUR dock Enjoy the peace and serenity of lakeside living Come see this hidden gem and feel your cares slip away w/gorgeous lake views from almost every room! Lake Carmel is a non-motor boat lake w/ 5 private beaches, bike paths, Arts on the Lake, & close to all. Step inside to your open concept first floor, comfortable living room w/wood burning fire place & gourmet updated kitchen w/gas stove, stainless steel appliances, granite & custom tiling. Two full updated bathroom Upstairs complete master suite with sitting room into master bedroom, door to back deck with stone patios, perennials. Home w washer/dryer, finished basement with extra room can be den/office and mud room from driveway area. Minutes to I84, train , shops, schools, bike trails, parks, gyms, town. TOO MUCH TO LIST! COME SEE! NO PETS! NO SMOKERS! NO EXCEPTIONS! Tenant pays utilities, oil & quarterly propane, landlord pays for alarm system. Possible August Occupancy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Grey Oaks Court have any available units?
47 Grey Oaks Court has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 47 Grey Oaks Court have?
Some of 47 Grey Oaks Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Grey Oaks Court currently offering any rent specials?
47 Grey Oaks Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Grey Oaks Court pet-friendly?
No, 47 Grey Oaks Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Carmel.
Does 47 Grey Oaks Court offer parking?
Yes, 47 Grey Oaks Court does offer parking.
Does 47 Grey Oaks Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 47 Grey Oaks Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Grey Oaks Court have a pool?
Yes, 47 Grey Oaks Court has a pool.
Does 47 Grey Oaks Court have accessible units?
No, 47 Grey Oaks Court does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Grey Oaks Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47 Grey Oaks Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Grey Oaks Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Grey Oaks Court does not have units with air conditioning.
