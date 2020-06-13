/
/
lake carmel
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:36 PM
33 Apartments for rent in Lake Carmel, NY📍
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
47 Grey Oaks Court
47 Grey Oaks Court, Lake Carmel, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2081 sqft
PRIVATE LAKE FRONT OASIS! Kayak, swim, fish off YOUR dock Enjoy the peace and serenity of lakeside living Come see this hidden gem and feel your cares slip away w/gorgeous lake views from almost every room! Lake Carmel is a non-motor boat lake w/ 5
1 of 1
Last updated June 2 at 01:20am
1 Unit Available
13 Dunwoodie Road
13 Dunwoodie Road, Lake Carmel, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
620 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13 Dunwoodie Road in Lake Carmel. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 18
Last updated May 1 at 05:14am
1 Unit Available
58 Lincoln Drive
58 Lincoln Drive, Lake Carmel, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
896 sqft
PRIVATE OASIS!!! Single family living on a serene corner lot walking distance to Lake Carmel. Unwind on your very own back patio surrounded by stunning Cherry Blossom and Crab Apple trees along with walls of wonderfully fragrant Purple Lilacs.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Carmel
1 of 32
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
47 Duke Drive
47 Duke Drive, Carmel Hamlet, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3771 sqft
Also for Sale - $575,000. Owner will consider rent with an option to buy too! Room to spread out both Inside & Out! Close to Train & Highways. This inviting Center Hall Colonial is immaculately kept! Two-Story Entry Foyer w/lots of natural light.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Carmel
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
85 Washington Road
85 Washington Road, Putnam County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2429 sqft
Pristine home, just sanitized, vacant and ready to occupy. Virtual showings(agent walks through with showings via cell phone) as allowed by current guidelines.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
5 Putnam Avenue
5 Putnam Avenue, Brewster, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1350 sqft
Walk to train and shops. 5 minutes to 684, very convenient location for commuters. Charming older duplex, 2 level home with new kitchen and bathroom. Living room, kitchen, dining room, plus 3 bedrooms on second floor.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
704 Village Drive
704 Village Drive, Putnam County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1303 sqft
Totally renovated 2 bdrm, 2 bath condo. Tile and hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has glass backsplash & stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted. Enjoy quiet and privacy. Just move in! No pets. Minimum credit score of 700 required.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
307 Drew Lane
307 Drew Lane, Putnam County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
850 sqft
Lovely fully renovated unit on first floor with only five steps to the front door. Condo is in the back overlooking the garden with a deck, not the parking lot.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
1 Unit Available
13 CRESCENT DR
13 Crescent Dr, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
832 sqft
Welcome to Whaley Lake & this charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath, lake-community cottage. Just cross the street & it is steps down to a serene shore to boat, swim, fish, kayak, or paddle board.
1 of 15
Last updated February 21 at 12:11am
1 Unit Available
155 Shear Hill Road
155 Shear Hill Road, Putnam County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
600 sqft
DIRECT LAKEFRONT! Beautifully remodeled two bedroom apartment in side by side two family home on peaceful and quiet "LAKE CASSE".
Results within 10 miles of Lake Carmel
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
10 Units Available
Avalon Somers
49 Clayton, Yorktown Heights, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
999 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,590
1437 sqft
Luxurious community includes state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pool and sundeck and BBQ area. Apartments include washers and dryers, walk-in closets, and central A/C and heating. Located in historic Westchester County close to I-84.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Mayfair Square
71 Mayfair Square Road, Danbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
2106 sqft
Modern townhome apartments feature a resort-style pool, a gym, and an Internet cafe. Within the apartments are hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and private entries. Near I-84 and Danbury Fair Mall.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
22 Bradley Ct
22 Bradley Court, Putnam County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
850 sqft
Apartment near 684 and 84 - Property Id: 297180 All utilities included. Located 5 minutes from the Danbury mall and the metro north train station right off of 84 and 684. Spacious front and back yard. New french door entrance with recessed lighting.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
45 Crest Drive
45 Crest Drive, Shenorock, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1340 sqft
Charming Cape style home with newly finished hardwood floors, renovated kitchen and bath, a beautiful yard and in the Somers School District.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
53 Friendly Road
53 Friendly Road, Putnam County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1848 sqft
Move in Ready !!! Also For Sale.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1104 Greystone Lane
1104 Greystone Lane, Putnam County, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
1200 sqft
Beautiful, furnished townhouse in Fieldstone Pond. Nothing to do but move right in. Bright Living Rm with gas fireplace, Dining Rm with sliding glass door to Deck. Kitchen with Granite counters. Bedroom with walk-in california closet.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
25 Timberline Trail
25 Timberline Trail, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1639 sqft
Cedar Valley end unit Townhouse on a cul de sac overlooking woodlands. Quiet & private, this lovely home is in move in condition.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
168 Finch Road
168 Finch Rd, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3431 sqft
Amazing property and location on North Salem trail system.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
188 Titicus Road
188 Titicus Road, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1599 sqft
Phenomenal views of Titicus Reservoir and distant North Salem countryside. Beautifully sited 1930's Farmhouse with recently renovated Den and full Baths. Kitchen with new appliances.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
956 Heritage Hills
956 Heritage Hls, Heritage Hills, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
967 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
MOVE RIGHT IN! This comfortable 1BR/1.1BTH one level Guilford unit has been recently updated with all new kitchen appliances, new washer/dryer, spectacular new master bath, and new carpeting.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
120 Old Route 55
120 East Main Street, Pawling, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
2000 sqft
WONDERFUL PAWLING GETAWAY AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. Escape in time for summer to this charming home with almost 10 acres on a quiet road.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
42 Brady Brook Farm Road
42 Brady Brook Farm Road, Dutchess County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3880 sqft
GET OUT OF THE CITY AND INTO YOUR PRIVATE COUNTRY OASIS! NOT FOR SHORT TERM LEASE Drive the tree lined splendor to home in the private community of Brady Brook Falls .
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
781 Heritage Hills
781 Heritage Hls, Heritage Hills, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,950
1296 sqft
Super clean, 1 bedroom with a WIC, has a den and enclosed dining room w/french door all on 1 level condo in Heritage Hills with natural gas heat. This home has two full baths, eat in kitchen w/ access to garage and tons of storage.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
14 Kendall Drive
14 Kendall Drive, Putnam Lake, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Beautifully renovated single family home with Putnam Lake rights just 1 block away. Enjoy this rental home that provides new laminate flooring with some warmly carpeted flooring as seen in pictures.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Lake Carmel rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,370.
Some of the colleges located in the Lake Carmel area include Norwalk Community College, Iona College, Marist College, The College of New Rochelle, and Vassar College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lake Carmel from include Stamford, Yonkers, Norwalk, New Rochelle, and Danbury.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Stamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYStratford, CTShelton, CTGreenwich, CTTrumbull, CTPoughkeepsie, NYPort Chester, NY
Ossining, NYDarien, CTMamaroneck, NYNanuet, NYElmsford, NYTarrytown, NYEastchester, NYMount Vernon, NYPeekskill, NYWestport, CTRye, NYScarsdale, NY