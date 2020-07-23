Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:46 AM

74 Apartments for rent in Jericho, NY with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Jericho
317 Doral Ct
317 Doral Court, Jericho, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,250
2800 sqft
Doral Model offering an open floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of Jericho

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
35 Broadway
35 South Broadway, Hicksville, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,000
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hicksville's First Luxury Rental Building. Curated amenities, high end finishes and open concept floor plans designed for the modern lifestyle.
Results within 5 miles of Jericho
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
21 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,733
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,256
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,887
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
14 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,105
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,630
1368 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,183
2118 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Salisbury
1128 Bernard Dr
1128 Bernard Drive, Salisbury, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
Looking for an incredible house rental within the East Meadow School District? Well look no further! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath split level home located in the Salisbury area in Westbury features large bedrooms all around, updated bathrooms, an updated

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Syosset
66 Terrehans Lane
66 Terrehans Lane, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1761 sqft
Available Immediately. Freshly painted, bright and spacious Split style house. Diamond condition, Lot of updates, new refrigerator, new oven and more....This property features high ceiling, hardwood floor and a nice deck.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Westbury
289 Post Ave
289 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,050
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom Upscale Apartment In Recently Built(2012) 16 Unit Building Situated On Renovated Post Avenue. Conveniently Located Near Restaurants, LIRR And Shopping. Washer And Dryer On The Premises In Basement. Full Kitchen With Granite.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Bethpage
644 Broadway
644 Broadway, Bethpage, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Legal Two Family Home Offers Large and Lovely Ground Floor 3 BR Unit Featuring Gleaming Hardwood Floors- New EIK with New Appliances -New Bath -Landlord Pays Oil Heat- Tenant to Pay Electric and Gas Stove (approx $20-$25 per month) ACs Permitted-

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Levittown
154 Kingfisher Rd
154 Kingfisher Road, Levittown, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Newly renovated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home. First floor features living room w/fireplace, in wall a/c unit, EIK w/granite counter top, dishwasher & microwave, bathroom, 2 bedrooms w/large closets, separate office w/rear entrance.

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Bethpage
3 Motor
3 Motor Lane, Old Bethpage, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
This Beautiful Whole House Has 3 Bedrooms And 2 Full New Updated Bathrooms. Possible 4th Bedrooms. Spacious Living Room Space. Total Updated Kitchen With Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances And Granite Counters. Formal Dining Room.

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
334 Acre Lane
334 Acre Lane, Hicksville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Immaculate Cape, Large Rooms And Closets.. . The Patio is landscaped with beautiful trees and small waterfall making it extremely serene and enticing leading to a large manicured backyard.

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Mill Neck
343 Oyster Bay Rd
343 Oyster Bay Rd, Mill Neck, NY
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
4353 sqft
Unparalleled Privacy and Serenity in this 3 Park Like acre Property in the Heart of Beautiful Mill Neck Offering 6 Bedrooms & 4 1/2 Baths. Huge Kitchen For Gatherings and Ample Room for Entertaining and Home Office.

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Oyster Bay
49 Kellogg Street
49 Kellogg Street, Oyster Bay, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
New renovation in 2019. First floor of 2 Family Home located on a lovely neighborhood street close to the Oyster Bay Village Shopping, Restaurants, Beach, Library, Schools, Banks, LIRR Station and Houses of Worship.

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper Brookville
19 Woodhill Lane
19 Woodhill Ln, Upper Brookville, NY
5 Bedrooms
$16,000
PERFECT Relocation for the school year, or a full year! Savor the best of North Shore living in this triple mint Gold Coast home nestled in a private, gated Upper Brookville enclave in the Locust Valley School district and close to some of the

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
206 Spindle Road
206 Spindle Road, Hicksville, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
Updated and impeccably maintained 5 bedroom Levitt home with 2 bedrooms on main level & 3 bedrooms on 2nd level. New eat in kitchen with ceramic tile floors, 2 updated bathrooms. Hardwood floors, freshly painted, newer carpets.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Bethpage
328 Fern Pl
328 Fern Place, Bethpage, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1488 sqft
PERFECT MID BLOCK LOCATION IS THE SETTINGS FOR THIS UPDATED EXPANDED CAPE:NEW 2 FULL BATHS-UPDATED EIK/SS APPLIANCES NEW COUNTERS-SPACIOUS LR AND FDR-ALL NEW FLOORING-2 LARGE FULL DORMERED BEDROOMS WITH BIG CLOSETS-ALL HI HAT LIGHTING-FULLY FENCED

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Bethpage
22 Albergo Ct
22 Albergo Court, Bethpage, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Colonial size living space! Large Town House with Cherry wood Granite kitchen, SS apps & large porcelain tiled Flr; Banquet FDR & LRG LR w Sliders to private fenced Bckyd & deck, Wood floors, Office or 4th BR w WIC, 3 full bths, MBR Ste with Vaulted

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Syosset
41 Eaton Road
41 Eaton Road, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
Beautiful Clearview Village Split. Rented Furnished for 6 months to 1 year. Brand New Furniture.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Westbury
130 Post Avenue
130 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
1090 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oversized 5 Room Simplex Unit offers private south-facing terrace freshly painted new carpet in a large bedroom with Walk-in Closet, laundry located across the hall, deeded assigned indoor garage parking, gas heat own thermostats, new PTAC unit in

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
East Meadow
273 Old Westbury Road
273 Old Westbury Road, East Meadow, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Large & Spacious Home. Totally Renovated, 4 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths, Spectacular Eik, W/Island, New S/S Appliances, Lr, Dr, 2 Family Rms, Gleaming Hardwd Flrs. High hat Lighting, No Carpets. IGP. Back Patio W/Pavers.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
East Meadow
347 Spring Dr
347 Spring Drive, East Meadow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Great apartment in desirable gated, adult community. Sit out on your deck and enjoy the tranquility in this lovely development.
Results within 10 miles of Jericho
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 12:37 AM
4 Units Available
East Massapequa
Southpoint
25 Weaver Dr, East Massapequa, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,324
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,884
1191 sqft
Close to Highway 27A and Merrick Road. Extensive community includes a pool, a sauna, a courtyard, a community garden, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar. Stainless steel appliances and fireplace included.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
Mineola
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,040
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
11 Units Available
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
$2,674
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,472
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,669
1141 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Jericho, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Jericho renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

