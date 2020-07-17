3 bedroom apartment and 2 Bath with pool - Property Id: 182662
Newly renovated with wood flooring, high expansive ceiling in living with two sun windows near the entrance and kitchen. Three bedrooms on top floor: Master bed comes with full bath and another full bath for the rest of the family. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/28-clinton-ln-jericho-ny/182662 Property Id 182662
(RLNE5943165)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)