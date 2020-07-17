All apartments in Jericho
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

28 CLINTON LN,

28 Clinton Ln · (516) 312-0444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28 Clinton Ln, Jericho, NY 11753
Jericho

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $4000 · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
3 bedroom apartment and 2 Bath with pool - Property Id: 182662

Newly renovated with wood flooring, high expansive ceiling in living with two sun windows near the entrance and kitchen. Three bedrooms on top floor: Master bed comes with full bath and another full bath for the rest of the family.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/28-clinton-ln-jericho-ny/182662
Property Id 182662

(RLNE5943165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 28 CLINTON LN, have any available units?
28 CLINTON LN, has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28 CLINTON LN, have?
Some of 28 CLINTON LN,'s amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 CLINTON LN, currently offering any rent specials?
28 CLINTON LN, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 CLINTON LN, pet-friendly?
Yes, 28 CLINTON LN, is pet friendly.
Does 28 CLINTON LN, offer parking?
No, 28 CLINTON LN, does not offer parking.
Does 28 CLINTON LN, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 CLINTON LN, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 CLINTON LN, have a pool?
Yes, 28 CLINTON LN, has a pool.
Does 28 CLINTON LN, have accessible units?
No, 28 CLINTON LN, does not have accessible units.
Does 28 CLINTON LN, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 CLINTON LN, has units with dishwashers.
Does 28 CLINTON LN, have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 CLINTON LN, does not have units with air conditioning.

