28 CLINTON LN,

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed recently renovated pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool

3 bedroom apartment and 2 Bath with pool - Property Id: 182662



Newly renovated with wood flooring, high expansive ceiling in living with two sun windows near the entrance and kitchen. Three bedrooms on top floor: Master bed comes with full bath and another full bath for the rest of the family.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182662

Property Id 182662



(RLNE5908254)