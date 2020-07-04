3 bedroom apartment and 2 Bath with pool - Property Id: 182662
Newly renovated with wood flooring, high expansive ceiling in living with two sun windows near the entrance and kitchen. Three bedrooms on top floor: Master bed comes with full bath and another full bath for the rest of the family. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182662 Property Id 182662
(RLNE5908254)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 28 CLINTON LN, have any available units?
28 CLINTON LN, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jericho, NY.
What amenities does 28 CLINTON LN, have?
Some of 28 CLINTON LN,'s amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 CLINTON LN, currently offering any rent specials?
28 CLINTON LN, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 CLINTON LN, pet-friendly?
Yes, 28 CLINTON LN, is pet friendly.
Does 28 CLINTON LN, offer parking?
No, 28 CLINTON LN, does not offer parking.
Does 28 CLINTON LN, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 CLINTON LN, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 CLINTON LN, have a pool?
Yes, 28 CLINTON LN, has a pool.
Does 28 CLINTON LN, have accessible units?
No, 28 CLINTON LN, does not have accessible units.
Does 28 CLINTON LN, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 CLINTON LN, has units with dishwashers.
Does 28 CLINTON LN, have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 CLINTON LN, does not have units with air conditioning.