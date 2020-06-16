83 Fairview Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This delightful home located in Islip Terrace, NY is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with a lovely blue porch facing the neighborhood, hard floors in common areas, large windows filling the home with great natural light, an upgraded kitchen, vaulted bedroom ceilings, a large basement great for extra storage, a deck overlookng the spacious backyard surrounded by private fencing, and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/



Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.



Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!



*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.