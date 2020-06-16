All apartments in Islip Terrace
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:20 PM

83 Fairview Avenue

83 Fairview Avenue · (646) 506-9286
Location

83 Fairview Avenue, Islip Terrace, NY 11752
Islip Terrace

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This delightful home located in Islip Terrace, NY is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with a lovely blue porch facing the neighborhood, hard floors in common areas, large windows filling the home with great natural light, an upgraded kitchen, vaulted bedroom ceilings, a large basement great for extra storage, a deck overlookng the spacious backyard surrounded by private fencing, and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.

Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!

*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 83 Fairview Avenue have any available units?
83 Fairview Avenue has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 83 Fairview Avenue have?
Some of 83 Fairview Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 83 Fairview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
83 Fairview Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 83 Fairview Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 83 Fairview Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 83 Fairview Avenue offer parking?
No, 83 Fairview Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 83 Fairview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 83 Fairview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 83 Fairview Avenue have a pool?
No, 83 Fairview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 83 Fairview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 83 Fairview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 83 Fairview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 83 Fairview Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 83 Fairview Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 83 Fairview Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
