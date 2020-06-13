Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:36 AM

119 Apartments for rent in Island Park, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Island Park
1 Unit Available
166 Suffolk Rd
166 Suffolk Road, Island Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright & Spacious Waterfront 2 Bedroom/1 Full Bath Updated Apartment.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Island Park
1 Unit Available
83 Ostend Road
83 Ostend Road, Island Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1230 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Whole House rental with Full Finished Basement, 1 Car Attached Garage Huge Deck Patio & Yard.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Island Park
1 Unit Available
38 Newport Road #2nd Fl
38 Newport Road, Island Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2 bed, Completely renovated a few years ago. w/d in the unit. Front Porch. Near train. Dog will be considered at Landlords discretion. 1 parking spot

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Island Park
1 Unit Available
176 Quebec Road
176 Quebec Road, Island Park, NY
6 Bedrooms
$4,000
2216 sqft
Beautiful Mother Daughter in highy sought after, Island Park. Newly Renovated 6 Bedroom 2 Bathroom. First Floor has 3 Bedrooms 1 Full bathroom and a large open kitchen livingroom combo. Master bedroom has access to the balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Island Park
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Central District
2 Units Available
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,437
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Central District
1 Unit Available
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
265 W Fulton St
265 West Fulton Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
Large Top Floor 4 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Including Master Bedrooms. Enjoy Hardwood Floors Throughout, Private Deck, Ample Closets, Ample Sunlight, One Car Driveway and Pets Allowed.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
128 W Market St
128 West Market Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
UPPER UNIT 2 BR, 1 BATH W FRONT AND BACK TERRACE. COMPLETELY RENOVATED, SUN DRENCHED APARTMENT NEAR TRANSPORTATION AND SHOPS.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
East End South
1 Unit Available
302 E Penn Street
302 East Penn Street, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$11,500
JULY 15 - AUGUST 14 Rental. Beautiful Corner Cape by the Ocean & Boardwalk with 4-car driveway. Large Entry Room, half bath, Laundry & den on ground floor.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
255 W Pine Street
255 West Pine Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$40,000
Spend your summer in Long Beach by the Bay. Stunning modern home with all amenities for your comfort and enjoyment. View of the bay from the master B/R and Deck.Owner is including Beach Passes.Do not miss this opportunity. .

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Central District
1 Unit Available
121 E Walnut Street
121 East Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Bright Spacious 3 Bdrm,2 Flbth Furnished Upper Apt. With EIK, W/D, FRML DNGRM, 2 Decks, Available June 2nd thru Sept.15th.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
East End North
1 Unit Available
546 E Hudson Street
546 East Hudson Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1000 sqft
Long Beach East End Year Round Rental Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Upper Unit With Extra Room for Guest Room or Home Office, Living Room With Fireplace, Eat-in-Kitchen, Formal Dining Room, High Ceilings, Hardwood Floors, Porch and Private Entrance.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Central District
1 Unit Available
125 E Walnut Street
125 East Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1242 sqft
Long Beach Beachside Year Round Rental. 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Two Family House. Bright Living Room, Kitchen and Terrace. Private Entrance. Bike Shed in Yard.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Central District
1 Unit Available
22 W Walnut Street
22 West Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Beautiful Westholme, Beachside Upper Apartment in Best Location, Center of Town, Close to Beach, LIRR, Shopping & Restaurants, Nicely Updated, Stainless Steel & Granite in Kitchen W/Nook & Deck, Large Living Room, Formal Dining Room W/Deck,

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Central District
1 Unit Available
161 W Beech Street
161 West Beech Street, Long Beach, NY
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
10000 sqft
Historical Reynolds Long Beach Mansion, Sprawling Residence, Open Space, 2 Large Gourmet Kitchens, Gracious Dining Room For Formal Gatherings, Family Room With Fireplace, 5 Bedrooms, 2 Big Sunny Bedrooms With Queen Size Beds And Private Bathrooms, 1

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
East End South
1 Unit Available
301 E Beech Street
301 East Beech Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Updated Kit & Bath, 2 BR, Liv Rm Nice size Patio, Close to the Beach

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
454 Magnolia Boulevard
454 Magnolia Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1200 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE! 3BR/4 BR Apartment in Heart Of Long Beach. Bright, Spacious, Freshly Paint & New Kitchen w/ Pantry. High Ceilings, Large Sized Bedrooms, Formal Dining, Hard Wood Floors, Throughout, Plenty of Storage & Outdoor Space.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
East End North
1 Unit Available
608 E Bay Drive
608 East Bay Drive, Long Beach, NY
6 Bedrooms
$19,500
6 Br/4 Full Bath Stunning Waterfront Home w/ Modern Accents & Open Floor Plan That Accomodates Large Groups. Enjoy Total Relaxation & Tranquility of the Bay in your backyard, as well as the privacy of being On A Quiet Cul De Sac.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
168 W Hudson Street
168 West Hudson Street, Long Beach, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
1844 sqft
Absolutely Mint Colonial Located In The Desirable Westholme Section Of Long Beach.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
East End North
1 Unit Available
228 E Fulton Street
228 East Fulton Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
Brand New Three Bedroom/Two Bathroom with Full Loft that may be used as Another Master Suite including its own Bathroom and Den!! Truly Unique Home Centrally Located for Quick Access to the Beach, Boardwalk, Long Beach Shops, Dining and

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Central District
1 Unit Available
154 E Penn St
154 East Penn Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
2BR plus 1 BR Loft, 1.5 Bath, EIK, LR, DR, Fireplace Balcony with view of ocean. Close to Train, Shopping, Restaurants. Located in center of town, one block from Beach & Boardwalk, South of Park Ave.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
East End North
1 Unit Available
557 E Market Street
557 East Market Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
Whole house rental. 1 bedroom on first floor, living room, dining room, EIK kitchen and 1/2 bath. Renovated kitchen with S/S appliances, new tile floor. Wood floors. Laundry room washer and dryer.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Westholme North
1 Unit Available
212 W Hudson Street #upper
212 West Hudson Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful & Well Kept, Bay Side Apt. Hw Flrs, Ss Appl, Large front Deck, Small pet Preferred. Shared Laundry in basement. Large finished pull-down attic
Results within 5 miles of Island Park
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Valley Stream
2 Units Available
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,597
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Island Park, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Island Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

