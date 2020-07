Amenities

Renovated Second Floor 2 Br 1 Bath Apt, Just 3 Short Blocks To Main St Shops And Restaurants! Brand New Bathroom And Kitchen With Dishwasher And Gas Stove. Large Storage Closet/ Pantry. Large Walk In Closet In Bedroom Could Be An Office. Huge Living Room, Private Washer Dryer In Unit. Parking Off Street. Tenant responsible for paying one month's commission.