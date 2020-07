Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range Property Amenities parking garage

Ideal location in Huntington village. Hardwood floors throughout. 1 garage included. Shared use of w/d in bsmt plus you have room for storage in the bsmt. Lots of windows. Large livrm with room for office, D/R. Eik, fbth with tub. Use of yard. Tenant pays for heat and electric & responsible for snow removal & oil burner contract. Landlord pays for water and ground care. King sized mbr. Two window a/c units for sale for $75 total. Current tenant on a budget with Petro OIl for $118 a month and elec avg $50 a month. Eik with d/w.