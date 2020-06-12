956 Heritage Hills

Amenities

MOVE RIGHT IN! This comfortable 1BR/1.1BTH one level Guilford unit has been recently updated with all new kitchen appliances, new washer/dryer, spectacular new master bath, and new carpeting. It has been freshly painted and ready for immediate occupancy. Great outdoor space with private patio. Enjoy the country club lifestyle of Heritage Hills that offers wide open spaces with extensive landscaping, beautiful gardens, tranquil ponds and nature trails. As a resident you will have full access to such amenities as five swimming pools, seven tennis courts, state of the art gym, activity center, free shuttle to the train, 24-hr security and more! Convenient location minutes away from highways, train, town center and shops. Please view the virtual tour: https://htvtours.com/tours/HT06140_956-DHeritage-HillsSomers/ub.html