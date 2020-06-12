All apartments in Heritage Hills
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

956 Heritage Hills

956 Heritage Hls · (917) 846-2949
Location

956 Heritage Hls, Heritage Hills, NY 10589

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit D · Avail. now

$2,400

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 967 sqft

Amenities

MOVE RIGHT IN! This comfortable 1BR/1.1BTH one level Guilford unit has been recently updated with all new kitchen appliances, new washer/dryer, spectacular new master bath, and new carpeting. It has been freshly painted and ready for immediate occupancy. Great outdoor space with private patio. Enjoy the country club lifestyle of Heritage Hills that offers wide open spaces with extensive landscaping, beautiful gardens, tranquil ponds and nature trails. As a resident you will have full access to such amenities as five swimming pools, seven tennis courts, state of the art gym, activity center, free shuttle to the train, 24-hr security and more! Convenient location minutes away from highways, train, town center and shops. Please view the virtual tour: https://htvtours.com/tours/HT06140_956-DHeritage-HillsSomers/ub.html

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 956 Heritage Hills have any available units?
956 Heritage Hills has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 956 Heritage Hills have?
Some of 956 Heritage Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 956 Heritage Hills currently offering any rent specials?
956 Heritage Hills isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 956 Heritage Hills pet-friendly?
No, 956 Heritage Hills is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Heritage Hills.
Does 956 Heritage Hills offer parking?
No, 956 Heritage Hills does not offer parking.
Does 956 Heritage Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 956 Heritage Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 956 Heritage Hills have a pool?
Yes, 956 Heritage Hills has a pool.
Does 956 Heritage Hills have accessible units?
No, 956 Heritage Hills does not have accessible units.
Does 956 Heritage Hills have units with dishwashers?
No, 956 Heritage Hills does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 956 Heritage Hills have units with air conditioning?
No, 956 Heritage Hills does not have units with air conditioning.
