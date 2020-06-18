All apartments in Hastings-on-Hudson
Find more places like 461 Warburton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hastings-on-Hudson, NY
/
461 Warburton Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:08 AM

461 Warburton Avenue

461 Warburton Avenue · (914) 391-4179
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hastings-on-Hudson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

461 Warburton Avenue, Hastings-on-Hudson, NY 10706

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Must see! Upscale & sophisticated garden apartment with open layout offering 1000 sqft of comfortable living! Sunlit, meticulously renovated with ideal floor plan, immaculate new flooring throughout, washer/dryer in unit, ample closets and parking for one car included. The designer kitchen includes brand new Kohler fixtures, stainless steel appliances, marble countertops and access to an outdoor patio for great bonus space and summer enjoyment. Fully renovated tiled bath also features Kohler fixtures and a jetted tub. Direct gorgeous views of the Hudson River and stunning sunsets. Fantastically located close to the quaint village stores and restaurants with Metro-North only two blocks away for an easy 30 minute commute to downtown NYC. Non smokers and no pets. A credit score of 700 or higher is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 461 Warburton Avenue have any available units?
461 Warburton Avenue has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 461 Warburton Avenue have?
Some of 461 Warburton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 461 Warburton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
461 Warburton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 461 Warburton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 461 Warburton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hastings-on-Hudson.
Does 461 Warburton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 461 Warburton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 461 Warburton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 461 Warburton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 461 Warburton Avenue have a pool?
No, 461 Warburton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 461 Warburton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 461 Warburton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 461 Warburton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 461 Warburton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 461 Warburton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 461 Warburton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 461 Warburton Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Hastings-on-Hudson 1 BedroomsHastings-on-Hudson Apartments with Balcony
Hastings-on-Hudson Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJ
Hackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJ
Glen Cove, NYLodi, NJHarrison, NYPort Washington North, NYManhasset, NYSleepy Hollow, NYKings Point, NYWest Haverstraw, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New York
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity