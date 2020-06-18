461 Warburton Avenue

Amenities

Must see! Upscale & sophisticated garden apartment with open layout offering 1000 sqft of comfortable living! Sunlit, meticulously renovated with ideal floor plan, immaculate new flooring throughout, washer/dryer in unit, ample closets and parking for one car included. The designer kitchen includes brand new Kohler fixtures, stainless steel appliances, marble countertops and access to an outdoor patio for great bonus space and summer enjoyment. Fully renovated tiled bath also features Kohler fixtures and a jetted tub. Direct gorgeous views of the Hudson River and stunning sunsets. Fantastically located close to the quaint village stores and restaurants with Metro-North only two blocks away for an easy 30 minute commute to downtown NYC. Non smokers and no pets. A credit score of 700 or higher is required.