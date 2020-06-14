/
1 bedroom apartments
116 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hartsdale, NY
140 E Hartsdale Avenue
140 East Hartsdale Avenue, Hartsdale, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,925
600 sqft
Commuter's dream! 900 square feet w/ entry foyer, dining area, huge living room w/ door to terrace with golf course views, kitchen with granite countertops, hall bathroom, large bedroom, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, huge closet/office space.
80 E Hartsdale Avenue
80 East Hartsdale Avenue, Hartsdale, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
600 sqft
Commuters dream junior 1 bedroom w/ parking! 600 square feet w/ entry hall, renovated open kitchen, living/dining room, full hall bathroom, bedroom and hardwood floors throughout.
60 E Hartsdale Avenue
60 East Hartsdale Avenue, Hartsdale, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
825 sqft
Sunny and bright apartment with golf course views! Apartment features an entry foyer, full eat-in kitchen, large living room, spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Tudor building.
111 E Hartsdale Avenue
111 East Hartsdale Avenue, Hartsdale, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
850 sqft
Commuter's Dream. Lovely 1 bedroom apartment located in the heart of Hartsdale. Very close to the train, shops, highways and recreation.
Results within 1 mile of Hartsdale
2 Soundview Ave
2 Soundview Avenue, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Fully Renovated 1 BR / 1 BA - Available for immediate occupancy is a fully renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath. Laminate flooring in the kitchen & entrance way and carpeted living room and bedroom.
205 W Post Road
205 West Post Road, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
750 sqft
Rental available in White Plains! This 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment features updated kitchen appliances and is just minutes away from Downtown White Plains which offers shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.
55 Mckinley Avenue
55 McKinley Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
1016 sqft
1-bedroom loft living with 13.5 foot ceilings in sought after converted schoolhouse! Commuter s paradise with half mile walk to Metro North then as little as 37 minutes to Grand Central.
Results within 5 miles of Hartsdale
The Danforth at Dobbs Ferry
100 Danforth, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,920
859 sqft
Just 25 miles from Manhattan, and near new shopping and entertainment. Many interior upgrades, including floor-to-ceiling windows, chef-inspired kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, entertainment lounge and lavish pool.
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,120
709 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,242
772 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
Avalon Green
500 Town Green Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,125
872 sqft
These brand-new apartments and townhomes offer in-unit laundry, fireplaces and free cable. Community features include pool, trash valet, clubhouse and gym. Only 30 minutes from NYC and steps away from shopping and dining options.
The Apex at 290
290 E Main St, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,434
928 sqft
Community features a business center, clubhouse, elevator access, and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have walk-in closets and breakfast bars, and can come fully furnished. Proximity to Metropolis Country Club and Dalewood Shopping Center II.
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,107
737 sqft
All units in this high-rise community feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and are furnished. Downtown area is a short walk away. Community features include clubhouse, 24-hour gym, guest suite and concierge.
Tarrytown Crossing
1202 c, Tarrytown, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,204
726 sqft
Garden style apartments near I-87, Sawmill River Parkway and I-287. Just 14 miles north of Manhattan and a 36-minute train ride to Grand Central. Pet-friendly with parking and in-unit laundry.
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,228
710 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open floor plans. Relax at the sky lounge, swim in the pool or work in the business center. Close to White Plains station for an easy commute.
The Churchill
345 Main St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,158
Recently renovated units with wood flooring, eat-in kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Within easy walking distance of shopping, dining and the commuter rail.
One Dekalb
1 DeKalb Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,300
799 sqft
Welcome to One Dekalb, Lighthouse Living’s premier boutique apartment community located in the heart of downtown White Plains steps from restaurant row and Mamaroneck Avenue nightlife.
10 Stewart Place
10 Stewart Place, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,650
822 sqft
GREAT VALUE! Premier Upscale Condo Complex walkable to Train, Bus & all downtown White Plains has to offer.
10 Lake Street
10 Lake St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,975
725 sqft
Location, location, location. Bright spacious one bedroom completely renovated in the heart of downtown White Plains with parking for rent. Resident manager, new floors, new kitchen, new bathroom a must see!
4 Consulate Drive
4 Consulate Drive, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
700 sqft
Beautiful, Sunny, Spacious one bedroom Condo, in a well maintained building & complex with security guard at front gate. Update kitchen, quartz counter-tops & Stainless Steel appliances, updated bathroom, Wood laminate floors throughout.
10 Cottage Place
10 Cottage Place, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,700
796 sqft
Don't miss this opportunity to rent a beautiful, recently renovated 1 Bedroom condominium in the luxurious Pavilion building. The living/dining room features hardwood floors & stunning modern chandelier.
14 Nosband Avenue
14 Nosband Avenue, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,080
809 sqft
Welcome to one of the nicest in White Plains, LIVE!! where it all happens WHITE PLAINS!!! easy access to Mamaroneck Avenue, all shops, stores, restaurants, buses, schools, worship is walking distance on Old Mamaroneck Avenue, bus to Metro North,
50 Columbus Avenue
50 Columbus Ave, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
700 sqft
One bedroom sun-filled apartment with hard wood floors in sought after Tower Club building where you can enjoy an indoor pool, racketball court, exercise room, men and woman's steam and sauna rooms, tennis court, community room and 24 hour concierge.
320 S Broadway
320 South Broadway, Tarrytown, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
750 sqft
Great Location!!! A commuters dream, 1 bedroom, 1 bath with 2 parking passes, freshly painted living room, carpets cleaned, bright apt.
