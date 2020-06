Amenities

pet friendly parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Sunny and bright apartment with golf course views! Apartment features an entry foyer, full eat-in kitchen, large living room, spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Tudor building. NO board approval needed and pet friendly! Walk to Metro North and commuter bus to Manhattan - close to Hartsdale Village, near shops and restaurants. WALK TO ALL! Please contact Hartsdale Public Parking District for parking information.