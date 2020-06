Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking

Commuter's Dream. Lovely 1 bedroom apartment located in the heart of Hartsdale. Very close to the train, shops, highways and recreation. The apartment has been tastefully done with updated kitchen and bath, new fixtures and hardwood flooring throughout the apartment. Common Laundry building on 1st floor. Don't miss the opportunity to live in one of the finest apartments in Hartsdale.